Animal activists target Carnival’s turtle farm trips
(CNS): World Animal Protection, the UK-based animal rights charity, is turning its attention to Carnival Cruise Lines as it continues its five-year campaign against the Cayman Turtle Centre (previously the Cayman Turtle Farm). This week WPA has launched a petition calling on the leading cruise line to stop sending visitors to the CTC. The charity accused the cruise company of turning a blind eye to the “shocking conditions” in which the endangered turtles are kept, and said most guest were not aware of the cruel conditions.
The petition urges Carnival to “put the welfare of endangered sea turtles ahead of profit and stop sending unwitting tourists to this cruel attraction in the Cayman Islands”, the charity said in a release Tuesday.
Despite a long campaign report outlining some of the worrying incidents at the CTC, where thousands of turtles have died as a result of poor husbandry, neglect and disease, the various revelations have had little impact. While the charity is calling for the Turtle Centre to be converted into a conservation facility, despite changing its name again last year and dropping the word “farm”, the animals are still bred for meat.
There have been some improvements at the facility, which is currently home to around 8,000 animals. But since the charity began its focused and intensive campaign, exposing the overcrowded, unhygienic conditions, the poor and unnatural diet, and even cannibalism among the endangered animals, the CTC it is still a popular tourist attraction. The charity’s efforts to persuade government to ban the sale of meat to tourists has failed, and although not all restaurants serve turtle, it is still on the menu in many places.
While a report suggested that almost three quarters of the people living in Cayman never eat turtle, there are still concerns that the demand for it without the farm would be a genuine threat to the survival of the limited number of turtles in local waters. Even with the farm, poaching is not uncommon, especially during the summer breeding nesting season. In addition, recent reports from the Department of Environment suggest that the past release of some turtles from the farm into the wild has proved effective, as those turtles have returned to local beaches, boosting the local nesting populations.
However, the Turtle Centre still dents a significant hole in the annual local budget. As well as still paying off the loan taken to rebuild and expand the current centre, during the 2015/16 fiscal year the farm made a loss of more than $6 million, which had to be covered with tax payers’ cash.
Despite getting little traction in Cayman from either the farm, the DoE, the restaurant community or local people, the WPA is not giving up on trying to stop the farming of turtles and transition to a genuine sea turtle and release facility.
“Despite years of bluster and sidestepping the issue it is abundantly clear that the Cayman Turtle Centre has no intention of addressing the ongoing cruelty at the facility in a meaningful manner,” said Neil D’Cruze, Senior Wildlife Advisor at World Animal Protection. “A cynical rebrand cannot cover the fact that turtles are still being mishandled for selfies and remain crammed into tanks with on-going injuries and disease.”
He said it was a cruel attraction that represents a potential threat to sea turtle conservation,
“We are convinced Carnival Cruise Line passengers would refuse to visit the Centre if only they knew the truth,” the animal charity representative said. “We believe that there are more effective ways to conserve endangered sea turtles that do not involve this kind of unnecessary cruelty. We hope that the Centre will finally realise that it must make a transition to become a proper sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation facility,” he added.
time to phase this turtle farm out now!! it has served its purpose!
Cns please stop postin comments from persons/entities who know nothing of the Cayman Islands culture. Caymanians had to make too many changes to accomadate too many others already.
Pressure will always have to come from the US or the UK as the backwards attitude to the abuse of turtles is too engrained for local politicians to touch it.
Dear UK-based WAP,
There are reports of a worrying rise in hate-crimes against immigrants in your country. Foreigners are being physically injured and even killed at the hands of hamburger-eating, White, Christian, Brits … in 2017.
Kindly address and sort out the dysfunction within the human species in your own country before lecturing to other countries about perceived animal rights.
In fact, if you shut the eff up for a second and observe our society you may learn a thing or two about how to absorb, welcome, and live amongst other people.
Best of all, we can end your visit with a nice turtle stew and wash it down with a cold lemonade.
Many thanks in advance.
Sincerely,
Whodats
Do Rastas even eat turtle?
Why don’t they go and bury their heads in the 7 mile beach. But this is where the Leader of government should have a word with them WPA .
The DOE would rather waste our money on a futile and cruel iguana cull that only benefits a few. Why don’t they spend money on conserving our endangered species and enforcing the laws to keep them safe?
Just give me my turtle stew.
World Animal Protection – I have a great suggestion for you. Please charter three British Airways 777 aircrafts and come to the Cayman Islands and collect all of our green iguanas, take them back to the UK and care for them…….. since you all have so much love and concern for the welfare of animals around the world.
Please do this and then we will actively discuss the welfare of our turtles at the Cayman Turtle Center.
I wish these people would take their butts down to South America and try this conservation crap there.
But alas the can’t. They dont have the nuts to do that. They know they would end up dead in an hour.
Anybody really worried about these turtles would go there and see what goes on.
Mass butchering of wild turtles of any kind on an industrial scale. Complete destruction from eggs to mature adults and everything in between.
I know someone who was there and took pictures of the situation. They even showed over 150 tags that came off the turtles.
The governments down there tax it, so they wont stop it.
You want to do something, go there. Do something there. Stop trying to be opportunists.
Oh shut up. Worry about your school shootings and terrorism.
