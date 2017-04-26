Animal activists target Carnival’s turtle farm trips

(CNS): World Animal Protection, the UK-based animal rights charity, is turning its attention to Carnival Cruise Lines as it continues its five-year campaign against the Cayman Turtle Centre (previously the Cayman Turtle Farm). This week WPA has launched a petition calling on the leading cruise line to stop sending visitors to the CTC. The charity accused the cruise company of turning a blind eye to the “shocking conditions” in which the endangered turtles are kept, and said most guest were not aware of the cruel conditions.

The petition urges Carnival to “put the welfare of endangered sea turtles ahead of profit and stop sending unwitting tourists to this cruel attraction in the Cayman Islands”, the charity said in a release Tuesday.

Despite a long campaign report outlining some of the worrying incidents at the CTC, where thousands of turtles have died as a result of poor husbandry, neglect and disease, the various revelations have had little impact. While the charity is calling for the Turtle Centre to be converted into a conservation facility, despite changing its name again last year and dropping the word “farm”, the animals are still bred for meat.

There have been some improvements at the facility, which is currently home to around 8,000 animals. But since the charity began its focused and intensive campaign, exposing the overcrowded, unhygienic conditions, the poor and unnatural diet, and even cannibalism among the endangered animals, the CTC it is still a popular tourist attraction. The charity’s efforts to persuade government to ban the sale of meat to tourists has failed, and although not all restaurants serve turtle, it is still on the menu in many places.

While a report suggested that almost three quarters of the people living in Cayman never eat turtle, there are still concerns that the demand for it without the farm would be a genuine threat to the survival of the limited number of turtles in local waters. Even with the farm, poaching is not uncommon, especially during the summer breeding nesting season. In addition, recent reports from the Department of Environment suggest that the past release of some turtles from the farm into the wild has proved effective, as those turtles have returned to local beaches, boosting the local nesting populations.

However, the Turtle Centre still dents a significant hole in the annual local budget. As well as still paying off the loan taken to rebuild and expand the current centre, during the 2015/16 fiscal year the farm made a loss of more than $6 million, which had to be covered with tax payers’ cash.

Despite getting little traction in Cayman from either the farm, the DoE, the restaurant community or local people, the WPA is not giving up on trying to stop the farming of turtles and transition to a genuine sea turtle and release facility.

“Despite years of bluster and sidestepping the issue it is abundantly clear that the Cayman Turtle Centre has no intention of addressing the ongoing cruelty at the facility in a meaningful manner,” said Neil D’Cruze, Senior Wildlife Advisor at World Animal Protection. “A cynical rebrand cannot cover the fact that turtles are still being mishandled for selfies and remain crammed into tanks with on-going injuries and disease.”

He said it was a cruel attraction that represents a potential threat to sea turtle conservation,

“We are convinced Carnival Cruise Line passengers would refuse to visit the Centre if only they knew the truth,” the animal charity representative said. “We believe that there are more effective ways to conserve endangered sea turtles that do not involve this kind of unnecessary cruelty. We hope that the Centre will finally realise that it must make a transition to become a proper sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation facility,” he added.

