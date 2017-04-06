All hit-and-run lawyer’s appeals rejected

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has rejected all eight grounds of appeal submitted by former corporate lawyer Simon Courtney (51) in relation to his convicted of causing GBH to an elderly couple visiting Cayman in 2015 when he crashed his souped-up Mustang near the Ritz-Carlton. In a written ruling delivered via the Grand Court on Thursday, the appeal court dismissed his claims that his three-year sentence was too high as well as rejecting all the arguments against conviction.

The 36-page ruling sets out the appeal court’s position on each of the submissions made on behalf of Courtney by his defence attorney, Laurence Aiolfi, most of which were described by the panel of judges as having either no merit or no substance.

The appeal court rejected any idea that the trial judge had misdirected the jury in any way or caused any prejudice in his summing up. The panel of senior judges also described the submissions that the case should never gone to the jury as “surprising”, given that no argument was ever made to the judge at the trial that the case should have been stopped for lack of evidence or any other reasons.

Dismissing all of the arguments in the appeal and upholding the convictions for inflicting grievous bodily harm and reckless driving, the judges also upheld the sentence. The appeal court said that “the sentence was not even arguably manifestly excess”, as they rejected the entire appeal.

At the time of his conviction, the trial judge said the former offshore lawyer had been convicted on the clearest possible evidence.

Courtney was found to have ploughed into Cathy and Richard Schubert, who suffered dreadful injuries, when he lost control of his sports car on the West Bay Road after a champagne brunch at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Believed to have been drunk at the time, based on witness evidence, he fled the scene and remained missing until the early hours of the next morning. He denied being drunk and despite the evidence against him, has remained steadfast in his claims of innocence, refusing to accept responsibility for the injuries he caused to the visiting couple.

Courtney has been in jail since his conviction in July 2016, and under the new Conditional Release Law can expect to go before the board for consideration for early release after serving 60% of his term, which falls in April of next year. Under the new legislation, a prisoner cannot be automatically released early but must demonstrate to the board they are fit to return to the community and will remain on licence until their full sentence is complete — risking a return to jail to finish the time should they commit any new offence, as well as any relevant new sentence.

Courtney was also convicted of a second DUI and speeding offence in Summary Court, which he has also appealed. However, the sentence in that case was ordered to run concurrently with the Grand Court sentence and will not impact his release.

