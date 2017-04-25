Elections to be monitored by CPA observers

(CNS Elections): With Cayman about to engage in its first election under the new system of ‘one man, one vote’ in single-member constituencies, officials have confirmed that a team of observers will be coming to Cayman to oversee the 24 May General Election. Following on from a successful mission in 2013, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) election experts will monitor the political campaigning, electoral administration, polling, counting, tabulation and post-election complaints or appeals for the 2017 poll.

Category: Local News