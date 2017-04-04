Doctor denies ulterior motives over candidates

(CNS Elections): Dr Steve Tomlinson says people are misunderstanding his motivation for financing a group of candidates in the forthcoming general election. Tomlinson, who has given money to at least ten candidates who are running as independents in the national poll next month, told CNS he has “no hidden agenda” and “no ulterior motives whatsoever”, and that time will show that he has nothing to hide.

Read more and comment on this and other stories on the CNS Election Section

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics