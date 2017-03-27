West Bayer takes Miss Cayman crown

(CNS): Anika Connolly from West Bay has been crowned Miss Cayman Islands following the annual national beauty pageant at the Lion’s Centre on Saturday. The 27-year-old, who also won a $70,000 scholarship, will become a tourism ambassador for the islands and will go on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. However, it is not clear if she will compete in Miss World as the cut-off age in the past has been 27.

Connolly beat out four other girls for the crown as well as winning Best Gown and Best Smile.

First Runner-up Kristin Amaya won the People’s Choice Award, and Second Runner-up Mahalia Seymour was also voted Miss Congeniality.

The new beauty queen was crowned by Monyque Brooks, the former title holder.

