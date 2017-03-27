West Bayer takes Miss Cayman crown
(CNS): Anika Connolly from West Bay has been crowned Miss Cayman Islands following the annual national beauty pageant at the Lion’s Centre on Saturday. The 27-year-old, who also won a $70,000 scholarship, will become a tourism ambassador for the islands and will go on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. However, it is not clear if she will compete in Miss World as the cut-off age in the past has been 27.
Connolly beat out four other girls for the crown as well as winning Best Gown and Best Smile.
First Runner-up Kristin Amaya won the People’s Choice Award, and Second Runner-up Mahalia Seymour was also voted Miss Congeniality.
The new beauty queen was crowned by Monyque Brooks, the former title holder.
Category: Local News
Only 5 competitors with $70,000 at stake, shame on Cayman.
0
0
Like seriously why does arrigont people have to be do stupid .. so wat if she is 27 and so wat if she has a lil weight its not about ur body figure or age. its about ur personality and wats in ur heart .. anika u deserved it never let any1 steal ur star away .. hard work pays off and i knw u for 1 u will continue to make cayman proud .. u knock them down u continue to shine and finish the amazing n wonderful work monyque brooks did .. your our caymanian girl 👑
So to all u people who hve nothing good to say dnt say nothing at all and bck the hell off u all should be encouraging her not putting her dwn u all show be happy for her #caymanproblems
8
5
It means we have another person to represent us who won’t place in competition and who won’t be able to represent us at Miss World. How is she a good choice for a so-called Tourism Ambassador?
0
0
Anika is a beautiful intelligent lady who will represent our Island to the best of her ability. These hate comments are totally uncalled for. Clearly you people do not know your history. Let me point out a few things you DO NOT KNOW! Miss Canada competed in Miss Universe 2016 and placed top 10 and she was “full-figured”. Or what about Miss Jamaica who competed in Miss World 2015 and placed top 5, the 1st Jamaican to wear dreadlocks and beat out 99 other ladies. These are significant changes to pageantry that is defining the way forward that bigger can be better, that different is still beautiful.
8
0
yall bitches disgust me with these bullyig comments! go to hell haters anika you go girl , ive seen many older ladies in that competition so you fight for your right and do your thing!
a very beautiful girl .. you got so many haters boo you will be famous very soon! make cayman proud
12
3
Is not been a hater, I don’t have no need to hate on this woman, but it is what it is, she don’t have the body to compete on Miss Universe.
1
3
And who said that was the standard?
0
0
Okay I’m going to go ahead and say it since no one else will: how come the white girl never wins, despite being objectively the most attractive (and every bit as Caymanians as the others) year after year?
7
28
“The white girl” tanked her answer to the question, walked/modeled like a crazy person and was no more attractive than the winner.
6
1
Agree, the white girl was much more prettier and slimmer than Ms. Anika.
1
3
‘more prettier’ lol
0
0
Not sure what you’re implying… Racism only goes one way, remember! (sarcasm)
4
0
Why didn’t you enter?
0
1
Would it have mattered? We would still end up with the one who can’t represent us at Miss World. How is this being a Tourism Ambassador?
1
0
How can you live on a CARIBBEAN island and still equate beauty to being white??? More than half of the the Caymanians population is MIXED. Yes the “white girl ” is Caymanian. Maybe she would have won if she answered her question properly without constant pausing and stumbling and knew more about CAYMAN politics and knew how to walk in her dress :).
6
1
As a white Caymanian (I’m not from West Bay either) I fully support the lady who was chosen.
5
1
Because attraction is never objective dimwad. Go see the world
1
0
Hmmm. Tell that to the Miss Universe judges.
0
0
You must not have been watching. Every other girl in that competition struggled with walk, posing, gown choice or question response, and “the white girl” struggled with all four.
It is not just about who the majority thinks is prettiest (although I also have to back the choice made on that one), or whoever is “more Caymanian” (whatever that means in our melting pot society of today).
The best representation for this country was chosen. She deserves our love and support – she is already going to receive flak and criticism from international sources, she should at least have her people behind her.
8
0
Easily resolved with training. At least we would have been represented at Miss World.
0
0
Thereally have white, black and every other color winner through the years. So what Caymanians come in every color stop trying to be negative,. Miss Cayman 2017 is a beautiful young lady.
4
1
Still waiting to see how the country plans to ’empower’ young men.
11
1
Don’t forget Kenny Bryan represented Cayman on the world stage as Mr. Cayman. Wonder if thats on his resume again this time around.
2
5
Anika is a beautiful lady both inside and out. She is cool calm and collected in most situations. She works with the youth and is behind development initiatives that encourage and develop Cayman future workers and leaders. Anika could easily win an international competition if she had the opportunity to represent Cayman because her views and attitude on topics come from her heart. She is an excellent role model.
I wish Anika much success with this title, and all the best in her future aspirations. Next time we hear about Anika I hope it’s her running for education MLA role that will actually bring about much needed change and deliver.
15
2
Anika you take my breathe away. You are such a beautiful woman. Go show them the Cayman Islands is not only to the home to some of the world’s best and breathe taking beaches but people also. Go knock their socks off girl!!!
28
12
She looks overweight for the Miss Universe competition.
30
42
You is such an ass***e if you can’t say something constructive don’t say a f**k. Well done young lady and don’t let idiots like this one deter you.
13
7
Good luck representing us at Miss World. Oh wait, she can’t enter the Miss World competition because she’s too old. Another Tourism opportunity lost for Cayman.
0
0
Not a little. Very much overweight. The judges in Cayman do not seem to care that while father face is beautiful the competition is an overall package which her body does not carry well.
She is an intelligent and beautiful woman. Just not beauty queen standard on the international stage for her body.
11
16
What are beauty queen standards? Please elaborate on this pompous comment.
1
1
Because she has to compete and represent Cayman internationally.What the hell is wrong with unnah?
0
0
Have a look at the competition.
0
0
No elaboration? So I thought. Just another jealous ignorant person
0
0
Maybe it’s time we realized beauty comes in many different sizes
1
0
Not at the Miss Universe competition.
0
0
Bullying has gone viral. Cyber bullying over the internet. People have been bullying over the internet on social media sites such as Facebook and even twitter and in the comments to an article such as this one.
5.33am, do you need a hug? I assume the comment is from a pre-teen girl.
11
0
More money wasted instead of used on education and mental health. Priorities Cayman?
27
9
So we won’t be represented in the Miss World competition?? What an excellent choice to represent Cayman as a Tourism Ambassador. #SMDH
18
11
My brain got ahead of my eyes and I read ‘crowned by Monyque Brooks, the former world record holder.’ haha 🙂
4
3
Beautiful lady
26
4
Stand by for mean comments from unattractive/talentless feminists…
19
15
Another one that won’t place in international competition.
21
64
Spot on. We all know there is some sort of “political” way the winners are chosen. What is not considered is the fact that it leaves the rest of Cayman in the dump, when it’s time for competition. I for one will not be cheering just because of blind patriotism.
Why can’t we ever chose the ladies that will best represent us on the international stage? Are the judges even paying attention to the representatives of other countries, you know, the competition? For the people’s sake, get out of the box Cayman.
13
26
What kind of lady do you see representing cayman. Please elaborate on this ignorant comment…
1
0
One that can actually place in competition.
0
0
Good for you young Lady , you are Beautiful And smart , God Bless on your journeys through life , stay humble and you will reach success,
54
7
What an excellent choice. Taking nothing away from Anika, i do think moving forward as a tourism ambassador we should not limit Miss Cayman’s exposure to the world, and our selection process should be one that allows our winner to compete, and showcase our islands on the entire world stage.
22
5
Congratulations. I do not doubt Anika’s attributes in anyway but as a country we have to move on from sexist and patronizing pageants. Let’s empower women and not belittle them.
36
5
Err…they all chose to enter, you’re point is invalid.
15
11
So, when a person is awarded a $70,000 educational scholarship, that is not empowerment? Give me a break.
And no I don’t know the winner, nor did attend or watch the pageant. I don’t care about this stuff, but I had to correct you there.
14
8
How horrifyingly demeaning. A further 75 year setback for women around the world.
15
31
Why is it horrifying and demeaning? You couldnt qualify or what? She is smart and beautiful, what is wrong with having a little fun time for a year? You go girl!!
32
11