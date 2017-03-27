West Bayer takes Miss Cayman crown
(CNS): Anika Connolly from West Bay has been crowned Miss Cayman Islands following the annual national beauty pageant at the Lion’s Centre on Saturday. The 27-year-old, who also won a $70,000 scholarship, will become a tourism ambassador for the islands and will go on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. However, it is not clear if she will compete in Miss World as the cut-off age in the past has been 27.
Connolly beat out four other girls for the crown as well as winning Best Gown and Best Smile.
First Runner-up Kristin Amaya won the People’s Choice Award, and Second Runner-up Mahalia Seymour was also voted Miss Congeniality.
The new beauty queen was crowned by Monyque Brooks, the former title holder.
Category: Local News
Anika you take my breathe away. You are such a beautiful woman. Go show them the Cayman Islands is not only to the home to some of the world’s best and breathe taking beaches but people also. Go knock their socks off girl!!!
She looks overweight for the Miss Universe competition.
More money wasted instead of used on education and mental health. Priorities Cayman?
So we won’t be represented in the Miss World competition?? What an excellent choice to represent Cayman as a Tourism Ambassador. #SMDH
My brain got ahead of my eyes and I read ‘crowned by Monyque Brooks, the former world record holder.’ haha 🙂
Beautiful lady
Stand by for mean comments from unattractive/talentless feminists…
Another one that won’t place in international competition.
Spot on. We all know there is some sort of “political” way the winners are chosen. What is not considered is the fact that it leaves the rest of Cayman in the dump, when it’s time for competition. I for one will not be cheering just because of blind patriotism.
Why can’t we ever chose the ladies that will best represent us on the international stage? Are the judges even paying attention to the representatives of other countries, you know, the competition? For the people’s sake, get out of the box Cayman.
Good for you young Lady , you are Beautiful And smart , God Bless on your journeys through life , stay humble and you will reach success,
What an excellent choice. Taking nothing away from Anika, i do think moving forward as a tourism ambassador we should not limit Miss Cayman’s exposure to the world, and our selection process should be one that allows our winner to compete, and showcase our islands on the entire world stage.
Congratulations. I do not doubt Anika’s attributes in anyway but as a country we have to move on from sexist and patronizing pageants. Let’s empower women and not belittle them.
Err…they all chose to enter, you’re point is invalid.
So, when a person is awarded a $70,000 educational scholarship, that is not empowerment? Give me a break.
And no I don’t know the winner, nor did attend or watch the pageant. I don’t care about this stuff, but I had to correct you there.
How horrifyingly demeaning. A further 75 year setback for women around the world.
Why is it horrifying and demeaning? You couldnt qualify or what? She is smart and beautiful, what is wrong with having a little fun time for a year? You go girl!!
