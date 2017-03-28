West Bay murder suspect to face trial

(CNS): William Ian Rivers, who is charged with the murder of Mark Travis ‘Hubba’ Seymour (39) following a shooting at Super C’s on Watercourse Road in January, will face trial in July. Rivers (38), from West Bay, has not yet answered the charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm as he failed to appear in court Friday for arraignment. However, his attorney, John Furniss, set a trial date indicating that his client would not be pleading guilty.

Rivers, who is currently on remand at HMP Northward, reportedly refused to get on the prison bus to make his appearance. He is now expected to answer charges in April.

Rivers is charged with gunning down Seymour in front of witnesses, including Seymour’s daughter, outside the local restaurant in a dispute over a woman. He then allegedly fled the scene and barricaded himself in a nearby house with his gun and members of his family.

Several hours after the murder, he was talked out of the hostage situation by a police officer and arrested.

