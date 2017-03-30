West Bay man arrested in road rage case

(CNS): Police have arrested a 45-year-old West Bay man on suspicion of damage to property and causing fear or provocation of violence in connection with a road rage incident involving a male and female driver that CNS understands took place along the West Bay Road at the Royal Palms car park. The altercation between the drivers reportedly happened at about 6:20pm last Sunday. The woman was said to have been dragged from her car by a man in another vehicle and assaulted. Although she was not hurt, her vehicle was damaged.

Category: Crime, Police