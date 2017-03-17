Warren jumps into GTW fight

(CNS Elections): Dennie Warren, a long-time political activist and more recently an outspoken advocate for medical cannabis, has made a decision to run for office. Warren, who was instrumental in persuading the government to take a leap of faith and legalise the use of cannabis oil as a medicine when prescribed by a doctor, is a professional photographer and a vegan. He said that the issue of cannabis and developing a local medical cannabis industry in Cayman would form an important part of his platform in his bid to take the George Town West seat.

