Warren: Cayman must grow own medical ganja
(CNS): Local activist Dennie Warren Jr has called on government, which legalized the medicinal use of cannabis extracts last year, to take the next step and allow the ganja plant to be grown here. Warren was central to the campaign to push government into the significant step of changing the Misuse of Drugs Law to allow doctors to prescribe cannabis extracts such as oil and tinctures. But almost a year later, his wife, who is suffering from lung cancer, is still not getting what many believe could be the safest and most effective treatment for the disease due to problems surrounding its import.
Speaking Wednesday evening at a conference about the medicinal properties of the drug and its use, Warren called on government to allow the plant to be grown here. He said this would eliminate the supply chain problems and create an industry in Cayman that could lead to a lucrative export market.
Outlining the challenges he has faced trying to get his wife the treatment that could save her life and the battles he has had with government bureaucrats, he said the law was changed because of broad support from the people in the Cayman Islands when he began his campaign — but it wasn’t easy.
“There were some fierce adversaries,” he said. “One was the chief officer of health, Jennifer Ahearn. I wish that she had taken a different view of the situation.”
He said that the what she had done in objecting to the change in the law had delayed his wife and other sufferers from getting access to the cannabis oil. “Delay causes death,” he said.
Speaking to CNS, Warren explained that medicinal cannabis oil has been identified in Jamaica but it has taken many months to get the necessary import permit. The final hurdle is the export permit from Jamaica, but he said he believes the issue is on track and the oil could be here in a matter of weeks.
Warren wants the public to think about the next step and “actually grow it here” because he has found that a lot of control over what can be purchased is lost via importation, as patients and doctors are dependent on the laws and regulations in other jurisdictions. There is also a loss of control over the quality of the product, he said.
By growing it locally, Cayman could control the quality and supply, he said, and then being an exporter instead of an importer would bring broader economic benefit to the country.
In a moving presentation about his experiences after his wife was diagnosed, Warren pointed to the wide support in the country and credited the people, and not his own tenacity, as the main reason for government taking what he said was a brave step. Cayman remains one of only a small number of countries that has legalised the medical use of cannabis, despite the massive change in attitudes about the plant and the shift in attitude within the medical community towards the incredible potential of the ganja plant to treat and even cure a wide range of conditions.
The first ever Cannabis Conference here, which was organised by Prentice Panton, attracted almost 300 people to the Lions Centre. The audience was a diverse mix of young and old, doctors, healthcare practitioners and pharmacists. Local health insurer Generali, one of the sponsors, sent a representative to hint that the company might be willing to cover the treatment, depending on how the law develops in the field of medical marijuana.
Doctors Dustin Sulak and Ethan Russo gave fascinating and engaging presentations on the history and prohibition of the drug, as well as the interference of politicians that led to it being banned at a time when a body of research was being built up to document its medical properties and uses. They also explained the science of cannabis, detailing how and why it works and what is leading an increasing number of doctors to prescribe the drug where it is available, and why a growing number of countries are changing laws.
Dr Russo said that over the last two years, he has visited six continents to talk about the drug and its future potential and the need for legalisation.
Category: Local News
The medical use of canibbus is now legal but cannot be found locally. Government just needs to go one step further by growing it. Think about becoming a premier supplier for the Caribbean.
To go further, if we was legalized it for recreational use and sold in small quantities. drug dealers selling marijuana would be out of business,less drug boats arriving, less people in Northward for a spliff.
We need to shift our focus on getting the cocaine dealers off our streets, assist the drunkards and educate the tabbaco users.
Grow it and tax it. It’s win win for all!
Pure madness ….and stop blaming Civil Servants. A bill was developed in record time. Dennie simply has no idea how to develop government policy.
Stick to what you know Dennie. I just don’t know what that is.
Imagine the crime generated by growing ganja here.
Really? I’d be intrigued to see information about that.
Care to cite some examples and statistics that support such a claim?
Here’s the thing. This law gives people the choice to use it. If you don’t want it, the law doesn’t force you to take it; imagine dat! Regarding the speed of its passage, are you not paying attention? Don’t you recall that this is the government that brought how many bills to be debated in a single session of the LA? Talk what YOU know!
Oh give it up you moron, the criminality is exacerbated by having it remain illegal. Al Capone was nothing but a two bit hoodlum until the prohibition of alcohol made him the super rich murderous gangster which he and others became. Get your head out of your bunghole.
Is Dennie running for office? If not I wish he would.
Quit calling it Ganja… Please…
The benefits far outweigh the detriments. Do something memorable PPM!
this is the future and the truth
Free the ganja!!!
Grow it, control it, tax it. Simple. All our God fearing churches are doing by blocking this or enticing government to block it, is to create more illegal activities, more gangs, more guns, more baby mamas and the never ending spiral goes on. Make your own lives better, reduce the drug gang violence and use the proceeds to invest in more serious drug related problems, or in job creation.
Legalise and regulate the production of medical cannabis. From a regulatory standpoint, we should be treating it no differently than alcohol or tobacco.
Doing so would not only create employment, improve lives, and raise government revenue, but it would also create disincentives for drug dealers as consumers would then have legal access to purchase the product.
Crime would go down… at least drug-related…
We need to finally get over ourselves on this topic. Marijuana has two man chemicals. One produces the ‘high’. The other has unrefutable treatment and healing properties for a range of illnesses. The question on whether that chemical, known as CBD, can help medically has been answered. It’s time for us to accept this truth and look to develop its use so that our country can benefit from it in terms of the quality of our health care responses and the potential economic benefits as well.
Please be advised that..the cannabis chemical that is responsible for causing the “high” (the cannabis “high” is no worse than the alcohol “high”,!) is known as THCa/THC/..AND..IT is THE MAIN CHEMICAL INGREDIENT that renders the plant “MEDICINAL”! Heating or drying/curing increases the concentration of THC (a derivative of the naturally occurring THCa, and is the MAIN REASON/”AGENT why cannabis can cause a “high” . Without the direct application of heat or the ageing/curing process, there is VERY LITTLE THC within the green flowering herb. Because of this, the WHOLE GREEN PLANT that is not heated or cured can be ingested as an edible “vegetable/herb in reletively copious amounts WITHOUT experiencing much of the psychoactive (high) effect). Numerous studies have revealed that THCa/THC and CBD (the next largest chemical present by volume) work best (with a FEW EXCEPTIONS) WHEN COMBINED (WHY ELSE would Nature put the two together, along with the more than 100 other trace chemicals known to be present in the raw plant?) in varying ratios (different “strains” have been bred over the years, primarily by SMOKERS! and lately by “medicinal growers”, that accomplishes this feat).
Too many folk are being MISLEAD by other “experts” into thinking that only”smokers” will get “high”.NOT SO!
UNLESS YOU ARE TAKING SPECIALLY BRED STRAINS THAT MINIMIZES THE THC CONTENT (thereby REDUCING THE TOTAL MEDICAL POTENCY AS WELL) and MAXIMISES CBD, the user SHOULD EXPECT TO EXPERIENCE THE CEREBRAL/BODILY EFFECT known colloqially as a “high/stoned” etc.
Don’t forget the value of the “high”! Even the “high” has its benefits.
Nothing is wrong with the whole Marajuana use … its just like what Bob Marley said, moderation is all thats needed – the problem is not with the “holy herb” the problem is with us 🙂
