Victims of drug cartel lose refugee court fight

(CNS): A family that was targeted and tortured by a violent Mexican drug cartel and is seeking political asylum in the Cayman Islands lost their fight in the Grand Court Tuesday after a judge dismissed a judicial review application. He found the Immigration Appeals Tribunal had not made any error in law that could lead him to quash the decision. But he raised concerns about the situation and that a letter from the UNHCR declaring the family as refugees that was sent to the Cayman Islands governor has been ignored.

The letter presents a final opportunity to prevent Maria Del Piler Ortiz Chavez and her two children, now adults, from being returned to their native Mexico, where they are in genuine fear of being killed by the blood-thirsty drug dealer who kidnapped her daughter, Allura, after she refused to work for the cartel as a translator.

The family first arrived in Cayman almost six years ago from Cuba with a Caymanian friend, and after a few weeks applied for political asylum. They were then interviewed by the chief immigration officer, who refused their application a few months later.

Among other reasons, refugee status is normally conveyed on individuals owing to state threats, indirect state sanctioned threats to people’s lives or the inability of the state to protect those at risk due to war or other political turmoil. In the Chavez family’s case, the application was made on the basis of the failure of the state to protect the family from the cartel because the police chief in the town where the family lived was the brother of the drug gang’s leader and because most of the public servants and those in authority were corrupt and in the pay of the cartel.

The targeting and harassment by the gang began when Chavez, who was a relatively successful business woman, was forced to hand over property to the corrupt police boss. This was followed by violent harassment and intimidation of the family as the gang demanded that her daughter, who was well educated and spoke English, help them with the drug business. This culminated in her kidnapping, when she was held by the gang and subjected to physical violence, including assault, rape and wounding.

Her mother was eventually able to enlist someone she knew in the Mexican army to help and they managed to secure the release of her daughter. The family tried to report the incident to the national Mexican authorities but no professional medical evaluation was done and the official complaint about the kidnapping was ignored. After the family continued to receive death threats from the cartel, they made the decision to leave Mexico.

The chief immigration officer at the time, Linda Evans, who has since been suspended from her job, denied the asylum claim without researching the information or contacting the Mexican authorities, the court heard. The denial was said to have been because the CIO felt the crimes perpetrated against the family were not state supported, so they were not refugees. An appeal to the immigration tribunal also failed largely for the same reason.

Throughout the process the family has struggled with legal representation because they are unable to work and are being cared for by friends and the Cayman government. Though they have been largely without legal advice, local attorney Denis Brady assisted the family with a pro bono appearance at the IAT and the filing of the judicial review before he secured a legal aid certificate for the JR, which took some three years to finally reach the court.

But soon after the failed tribunal hearing and after a judicial review application was filed, a letter was sent to Governor Helen Kilpatrick by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) which indicated that the organisation had designated the family as refugees, asking the Cayman government to afford the necessary support to the family under the convention and offered to submit information to support their claim.

But this correspondence was ignored by the governor and was never passed to the Attorney General’s Office.

When the Chavez family became aware of the letter, given its content and the explicit declaration from the UN agency that they were refugees, they assumed, wrongly, that their troubles were over and that their status as asylum seekers would be confirmed and they would be allowed to live, work and remain in Cayman.

However, the court made it clear that there was little it could do about the correspondence as nothing had happened since it arrived. The judge explained that it came after the IAT hearing, which was all he could consider given the limitations of the law surrounding a judicial review.

Expressing his obvious concerns about the plight of the family and how they had suffered, he said that the family should pursue other possible legal avenues as a result of the UN correspondence. Brady confirmed that he planned to see if there was a way to follow through on this window of opportunity and save the family from being returned to Mexico, where their lives would be at risk.

Category: Courts, Local News