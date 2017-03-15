Veteran cop takes up top job in Sister Islands

(CNS): Inspector Andre Tahal, who joined the RCIPS almost 20 years ago, has taken over as area commander of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Tahal signed up in 1997 and has worked in many different units in the police. He is no stranger to the Sister Islands, having lived on Cayman Brac when he move to the Cayman Islands from his native Guyana before he joined the RCIPS and having served there previously as a police officer.

“For me, coming back to Cayman Brac feels a little like going home,” Tahal said. “This is where I lived for three and a half years after I first came to Cayman in 1994, and it is where I first fell in love with the Cayman Islands. The Brac and Little Cayman are very special places to me and I am very proud to be charged with protecting them, together with my colleagues here in the police, other law enforcement agencies, and emergency services.”

Experienced as both a marine officer and firearms officer, he has served in the roles of marine commander and inspector in charge of Uniform Support Group. Tahal also spent two years as deputy commander of the West Bay district.

According to the RCIPS, his varied law enforcement experience provides him with the range of skills to respond to the different situations that may arise on the Sister Islands.

In a release announcing his new posting, Tahal said he was looking forward to meeting the public and that he would be listening to concerns and suggestions.

“It goes without saying that I want to work with the community, and anyone who wants to meet me should come by the Cayman Brac police station or call me anytime,” he said “But I’m not waiting for the public to come to me, I also plan to be proactive. I have been out every day, letting people know that I am here and ready to work.”

Inspector Tahal urges anyone who would like to meet with him to call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331, and he is happy to meet wherever is convenient. He is holding community meetings in April on both Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, on dates to be announced, and will also be manning the RCIPS booth at the upcoming Agricultural Fair on 25 March. He said he was looking forward to the event, and hopes that many members of the community will stop by.

