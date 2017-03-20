Unlicensed beautician still injecting faces

(CNS): A 51-year-old Colombian woman living in Cayman who was arrested earlier this year for carrying out cosmetic procedures without a licence has been arrested again because she is continuing to practice, police said Monday. But the woman has not been charged with any offence since her arrest in January for carrying out negligent acts and remains on bail. The woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal and immigration offences before being released again.

Police said that she is suspected of continuing to perform cosmetic injections despite not having the necessary licensing required in the Cayman Islands. The RCIPS is urging people not to use unlicensed practitioners.

“We urge anyone receiving cosmetic facial injections to consult the Health Practice Commission to confirm that a practitioner is licensed to practice in the Cayman Islands,” a spokesperson warned.

The relevant board can be reached at 946-2084, and licensed practitioners can be verified via their website at www.dhrs.gov.ky.

