Unattended drier sparks blaze from lint build-up

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) is warning residents not to leave tumble driers running when they are not at home after a recent house fire caused by an unattended machine. Chief Fire Officer David Hails said that failure to properly clean a tumble dryer is the main contributing factor to dryer fires. Speaking about the call-out to this latest appliance fire, he said, “Upon arriving at the scene, the CIFS learned that the homeowner had placed clothes in a dryer and then left.”

When they returned back to the home, the owner was alerted to the smoke in the house.

“After investigating the incident, it was determined that the fire originated from a tumble dryer due to lint that was trapped in the lint compartment,” Hails said.

“Tumble dryers are an everyday household item that can pose a serious risk of fire if they are not properly maintained. A tumble dryer operates by blowing hot air through a revolving drum. As clothes are dried, lint is produced as water is removed. Lint accumulation, in the dryer and in the dryer vent, can reduce airflow and create a highly flammable fuel source,” he warned.

The fire crew entered the residence with a hose line wearing breathing apparatus and the dryer was removed. The home was also ventilated due to the amount of smoke that had circulated in the air-conditioning system.

According to UK government statistics, a dryer fire is the second leading cause of house fires.

Hails urged all homeowners to follow the tips below to ensure the safety of their homes and families.

Keep dryers in good working order.

Do not use the dryer without a lint filter.

Make sure to clean the lint filter before or after each load of laundry, as well as remove lint that has collected around the drum.

Rigid or flexible metal venting materials should be used to sustain proper air flow and drying time.

Once a year, or more often if you notice that it is taking longer than normal for your clothes to dry, clean lint out of the vent pipe or have a dryer lint removal service do it.

Make sure the right plug and outlet are used and that the machine is connected properly.

Follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions and don’t over-load dryers.

Do not leave a dryer running if you leave home or when you go to bed.

Never dry items that have come in contact with flammable substances, such as cooking oil, gasoline, and paint thinner, or alcohol.

Keep the dryer area clear of things that can burn, such as boxes or clothing.

Check the outdoor vent to make sure it is not covered or obstructed.

Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News