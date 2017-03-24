Two men arrested for violent bar robbery

(CNS): Police have now arrested two men in connection with a violent robbery outside a West Bay nightclub earlier this month in which a man was stabbed. The first suspect, a 21-year-old man from West Bay, was rounded up yesterday (Thursday 23 March) on suspicion of wounding and robbery. He was also arrested for resisting the arrest, disorderly conduct, and possession and consumption of ganja. The second suspect, a 30-year-old man also from West Bay, was arrested Friday morning for wounding.

The two men are accused of stabbing a 41-year-old man outside the Jungle Bar & Lounge, on the West Bay Road, just before 11:00 on Friday, 17 March. The victim received a stab wound to his abdomen and injuries to his head, for which he needed emergency surgery, though the injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police