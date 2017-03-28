Tibbetts retires from politics while Eden sticks with it

(CNS Elections): Speculation over the future of two of the Legislative Assembly’s veteran MLAs was settled last night when Kurt Tibbetts confirmed his retirement from politics after 25 years in office, while Anthony Eden revealed he was going to seek another term and would be running for re-election in Savannah as an independent. The premier paid a heartfelt tribute to Tibbetts and used his final moments in this legislative term, as he moved the adjournment motion, to talk about his friend and mentor rather than himself, setting a tone for the other MLAs in their addresses.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics