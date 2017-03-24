Three arrested in drug raid

(CNS): Police arrested three people during a targeted, pre-planned operation in George Town, Friday. The RCIPS said the raid happened at around 10 am this morning in the School Road area of the capital. The men were all arrested on suspicion of drug related offences. “The arrests were made without incident and there were no injuries as a result of the operation,” a spokesperson for the police said, adding that there were no shootings in the area during the raid or anytime today and rumors about any shots being fired were unsubstantiated.

