The real commotion behind that Motion
101 writes: The initial discussions surrounding the recent private member’s motion put forward by MLAs Winston Connolly and Arden McLean centre rightly on the seriousness of the allegations and the potential damage those allegations pose to the financial services industry and the Cayman Islands as a whole. But beyond the short-term importance of that discussion, it’s time to focus now on the potential issues underlying the debate on the revised Legal Practitioners Bill and the motion brought by two politicians.
Thus far, the exchanges among the Cayman Islands Law Society, the two MLAs and the Minister of Financial Services Wayne Panton has led to some political posturing and bad publicity for the industry but not as harmful as one side suggests. But things will become exponentially worse as the debate continues in the public domain. If you think things are getting heated, just wait until Messieurs Connolly, McLean and Panton start the full debate in the Legislative Assembly fully armed with parliamentary privilege. The expected rhetoric, allegations and counter allegations on the floor of the House during the mandatory debate will create further division within our society and among the legal fraternity, and it will escalate coverage in the international media. All for nought.
The key question we should be focusing on is whether Caymanians have been, and are being, treated fairly within the legal profession in terms of employment, training, and opportunities for advancement and partnership.
The answer to that question from the Law Society may well be a resounding ‘yes’. They might argue that the profession has done a lot for Caymanians and has achieved a lot for Caymanians.
The charge by the two MLAs and their supporters is obviously that the sector has not done enough for Caymanians and that a lot more needs to be done.
And the Ministry of Financial Services might argue the economic impact of the sector, and that the new law being championed by Mr Panton will introduce many protections for the benefit of Caymanians in the legal sector.
Those are three reasonable positions provided each party is sufficiently armed with enough evidence.
But that’s not a discussion.
We now need each party at the table with one and only one focus: securing a bright future for the legal services sector and for Caymanians in that sector.
Such a discussion requires a political ‘cease fire’ by all parties and evidenced-based arguments. Ideally, the final judgement and assessment of everything will need to be made by an objective third party. But with three months before an election, that approach seems unlikely. Alternatively, the discussion needs to be moderated by such a third party.
Cayman Finance has likely ruled itself out as the possible mediator in this process because instead of saying “c’mon guys lets work this out”, they have, via their recent statement on this issue, unwittingly implied “one side seems right but c’mon guys lets work this out”.
And where’s the Caymanian Bar Association in all this?
We should all consider that the politicisation of the issue and the perceived arrogance by one or more parties are all just a reflection of personalities and part of the symptoms. The true underlying source of the problem which has stalled this much-needed piece of legislation for over 15 years has absolutely nothing to do with private investigators, reputational harm to the jurisdiction or 2017 political campaigning.
Instead let’s make one genuine attempt to discuss the key question regarding Caymanian participation in the legal sector openly and directly, accept a less than perfect compromise, and move on.
Caymanian this Caymanian that. What about protecting the economic foundation of the country before you worry about whether there are enough pro-Caymanian racial biases in the new law.
The foundation of this country is built on CAYMAN soil. Cayman is for Caymanians just as the USA is for Americans and Australia is for Australians. Anyone who does not respect that should leave.
Actually this is British soil, could you get back to Africa or Jamaica or from wherever you came from? I don’t really want you too, but I would like you to understand the foolishness you propagate.
It’s your type of attitude that has stalled the law for past few years. It’s also the reason why it won’t get passed. You see the Caymanians this Caymanians that part is actually important. These boys might be playing politics but you cannot throw away real issues with their politics. Show a little respect for the Caymanian this Caymanian that concern and you will see how quickly we get progress. Just a little respect. Not overkill or anything….
There was a commotion on Rooster this morning between Steve Mcfield and the law society guy. Old Stevie was very aggressive and went way back to the days of discrimination. that was a perfect example of the need for people to listen to each other and stop arguing for argument sake. I think they tried to calm him down but my brethren wouldn’t ease up. but where there smoke there fire so I don’t blame him. if we can get somebody to manage a meeting with these people maybe we can get to the bottom of it. but they all need to give and take even the politicians.
Where there is smoke there is fire…you mean like the Bowling Green Massacre and the Swedish attacks? There is an awful lot of smoke these days with no fire, especially by politicians hoping for re-election and using the Cayman/Furreners card. We go through this every 4 years, why do you guys still fall for it? Its always the most desperate politicos who pull it up and make a huge fuss about something that is nothing, which harms the Cayman Islands image overall. There is not one Statesman among the accusers, and the quality of commenting on here on matters that few actually really understand is asinine, but nonetheless they still rally to the anti-furrener call blindly, not seeing this for what it is, and the harm it does to Cayman and for community relationships. If you want to see the harm it does, look at the US, since Trump took over tourism is down around 16% already and he has only just started with his racist agenda…here you risk more, losing the FS industry and tourism numbers? Potential disaster. Do some serious thinking people, why is this being talked about now and not in the last 3.5 years? Do you see it now?
Sorry to say but this has nothing to do with making life better for Caymanians. the MLAs are playing politics at the fullest and the law firms just need to continue making the almost dollar. we the people get left behind as usual. and look at how Flow laying off workers. More to come. Walk good.
If Caymanians do not stand up against this kind of abuse and corruption that is what will happen. You need to understand that if we want our Islands we need to take them. Stop looking for politics to fix everything broken without your support. If you want to see change support politicians such as these who are trying to change things for the better- if you sit there and do nothing you can expect nothing. Some of us are actually backing them and trying to help even if we are not lawyers because one day the fight might be in our profession and I hope everyone stands up for us then. It’s a give and take – but FOR Cayman.
Very subtle 101 but I see you touched on the key issue here. politics is a big part of this. on rooster recently Wayne said that Winston said he supported the bill sometime ago but that he (winston) needed to do some ‘politicking’ Wayne repeated that 2 or 3 times on the radio. I don’t know if its true but its very likely because thats how ALL of them operate. They will support whatever but they just want to trick us into believing they support it a certain way or that they don’t really want it even if they do. So maybe Winston supports the new law but don’t want us to believe he does. Or better yet he wants us to believe that when it get approved that he was the one that did something for Caymanians.. you know who was a master at stuff like that? BIG MAC. don’t be fooled yet again my friends.
Thats a big IF 101. cant see them sorting anything out before May 24th. Between now and then there will be pure foolishness discussed but not this one. our people need a bigger bite of the pie but this is not just about legal work. I see it more everyday in construction industry where low skill workers from overseas are getting the jobs from Caymanians. if you check you will see that this is also in tourism and real estate jobs too. its better not to have cayman status to be honest. I don’t know anything about the legal bill they are arguing about, it might even have good things in it. But if we are not sitting down to talk about how to take care of our own people then why should we care about those type of laws. when I see them reducing some of these work permits then I can see them looking at this. Look at how in Bahamas they protect their tourism industry so that when you go there you see mostly locals serving you. why cant we do that here?? i am not saying you are wrong but there are other things far far more important.
You have to fight in all of the industries- this is also setting a precedent. If we allow the firms to write their own laws and self-regulate then all other industries will be able to ask the same. This is insanity. Lawyer or not we have to stand up against this.
To the elected officials of the Legislative Assembly
I am a concerned citizen of the Cayman Islands.
I have been reading about the current debate on the Legal Practitioners Bill, the Private Members Motion calling for an investigation of the large international law firms, and of various reports of concerns which have been brought to the attention to those who occupy the highest positions in our Government. I am concerned that much has been said about the potential damage to our Islands economy if the Private Members Motion were to continue and if the Legal Practitioners Bill does not pass in this final seating of the Legislative Assembly. I am concerned that various stakeholders, including Cayman Finance, the Cayman Islands Law Society and the Caymanian Bar Association have made great efforts to decry the Private Members Motion and to challenge the motivations of your fellow members to who brought the motion. However, I am increasingly concerned about the apparent lack of substance in those efforts to reach a definitive answer (and perhaps why an answer was not immediately ready and forthcoming) and put the matter to an end, despite claims to be acting in the best interests of all.
To that end, I would ask you to consider, if you have not already done so, several issues that I feel are of increasing importance as this debate rages on, including the statement made by Cayman Finance on 3 March 2017. http://www.cayman.finance/2017/03/cayman-finance-statement-relation-recent-private-members-motion-mr-arden-mclean-mr-winston-connolly/
When Cayman Finance said of the Private Members Motion, “These are very serious allegations, which as stated above have not been made before (to the best of our knowledge) in the long history of the existence of foreign offices”, how could the mouthpiece of our Financial Services Industry ignore:
(a) The concerns raised by Attorney General Mr J. Michael Bradley in his speech in the Legislative Assembly on this issue on 25 November 1982 when he said,
“I do not consider it desirable, Sir, that a person who has severed their ties with these Islands, who is not living here, who is not working here, who is not entitled to work here, should, in other jurisdictions, be able to hold themselves out as the holder of a practising certificate the Grand Court in these Islands”;
http://www.legislativeassembly.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/9780633.PDF
(b) The concerns raised by Attorney General Mr David Ballantyne in his speech to the Legislative Assembly on this issue on 19 December 2002,when he said,
“The question that arises is: Does this apply to a lawyer overseas who is practising Cayman Islands Law and is the law silent on that situation? It appears that it may be, and I suggest that that is an undesirable situation if, in fact it obtains. I have no information that there are lawyers practising Cayman Islands Law. If there are, then it would appear that they are not amendable to the jurisdiction of the Chief Justice and it may be that consideration should be given in conjunction with the Chief Justice to addressing that issue”;
http://www.legislativeassembly.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/10778115.PDF
or
(c) The concerns raised by Mr James Bergstrom, then President of the Caymanian Bar Association when he spoke at the opening of the Grand Court on 13 January 2010 and when he said,
“… we are hopeful that we will see the revised Bill brought into force in the first quarter of 2010. Our reputation as an international financial centre remains at risk until this is done”.
https://www.judicial.ky/wp-content/uploads/publications/speeches/SpeechbythePresidentoftheCaymanBarAssociation-GrandCourtOpening2010.pdf
(2) When Cayman Finance says in its statement that “In light of its significance to the Islands, any damage to this industry could have far reaching implications for the jurisdiction and its people as a whole”, did it consider the concerns raised by the Law Reform Commission in its May 2007 Report when it said of the current practice,
“Issuing a practising certificate to a non-resident attorney must involve more than providing a mere “flag of convenience” to such a professional to operate under the mantle of the Cayman Islands jurisdiction. There must be substantial and substantive links between the profession and the jurisdiction, which involves a transparent and credible system of licensing, monitoring and discipline where professional misconduct is detected. To do otherwise would open the jurisdiction to potential significant reputational damage if one such professional were to be engaged in misconduct, which resulted in major fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing or other financial scandal. This potential danger could threaten the reputation of the Cayman Islands as a “major international legal jurisdiction”.
http://www.lrc.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/9776331.PDF
(3) When, in times of increasing financial difficulty for so many living in the Islands, that our Government is not concerned about the potential loss of revenue that could do so much for our people, when Mr Ian Paget-Brown QC speaking on behalf of Attorney General Samuel Bulgin at the opening of the Grand Court on 16 January 2013 said,
“The statistics the Law Society provides of 180 lawyers working outside the Islands as Cayman attorneys, assuming that none of them hold current Practising Certificates, are generating an estimated US$108 million in fees annually (180 x average salary US $200,000 x 3 salary being the expected billings) or a staggering US$1.8 billion over 10 years”.
https://www.judicial.ky/wp-content/uploads/publications/speeches/IanPagetBrownGrandCourtOpeningAddress01162013.pdf
(4) When Mr Alasdair Robertson, President of the Cayman Islands Law Society for the last 6 years, spoke with Tammi Sulliman on 28 February 2017 and he said, of there being only one Caymanian partner being promoted to an equity partner position in 20 years, that “there are a lot more Caymanians… who are partners in law firms”, who exactly are the Caymanians that he is referring to who have trained at the major law firms, qualified, and became equity partner at those firms?
https://cayman27.ky/2017/02/concerns-mount-over-controversial-motion/
(5) When Cayman Finance said that “If proceedings were actually to be brought against the partners in the law firms which have foreign offices the results would be disastrous for the jurisdiction as a whole”, what exactly would be disastrous – that the Private Members Motion was right and criminal acts had been committed? Or perhaps that no investigations should be brought at all, just because they are rich important lawyers?
Ladies and gentlemen of the Legislative Assembly, it is no longer appropriate for these, and other questions, to be answered simply by prepared statements, sound bytes, and hyperbole, by the very people whom these serious allegations have been directed, without conducting your own enquiry, your own analysis, and your own justification as to why this Bill continues to cause such controversy, why these questions cannot be answered and how this Bill will benefit the people of the Cayman Islands.
I urge you to do what is right.
Yours truly,
A concerned citizen.
If you are also a concerned citizen, let the members of the Legislative Assembly know:
Well said but too late for that now. Those two MLA’s plus Alva will have a lot to say in LA and nothing Wayne can do to stop it.
You put it very mildly to suggest: The charge by the two MLAs and their supporters is obviously that the sector has not done enough for Caymanians and that a lot more needs to be done.
I thought the suggestion was not only what you describe, but that in addition, certain players may have broken various of our laws in various ways over an extended period, and that in some respects, that conduct may be criminal in nature.
Is anyone prepared to address that aspect head on, one way or the other, or was I supposed to have learned in law school that laws only apply to some people, some of the time?
Missed that lecture.
How does people working overseas help us here in cayman? It just takes away more jobs. If you gonna give them a licence then at least charge them a lot and use those funds to help Caymanians.
Another thing either Arden or Winston is being used because I never expect to see those two working together. Sorry if that get thumbs down but the truth hurts?
Let’s make one clear. Law Society, “Caymanian” Bar and Cayman Finance are all run behind the scenes by the same individuals who have the same interests in mind …
Caymanians suffer and will continue to suffer until something is done.
If Winston care about this so much how come he’s just talking about it? Elections just around the corner. Just like Trump this is just another distraction from the real issues. People can’t afford to pay bills and they talking about lawyers making more money?
I don’t care if they discuss it. Most of us not working in those big companies anyway so this does not help US!
Agree with everything but one point. We should NOT have political cease fire. This is something that politicians need to talk about. If my candidate is not putting this first he’s not getting my vote full stop. What we seeeubg in this country is others putting their interest before us. Tell me how much training you will give locals then I agree with the new law.
I am with God. I support Donald Trump. Finally, a destroyer of fake politicians, fake news and liberal rot.
Cayman needs an enema. It will most certainly come.
People are saying they Arden shouldn’t have done this and he and winston are too political. But if they were not political we wouldn’t be discussing the issue about cayman lawyers now. Sometimes you just have to stand up for your rights because no one else will do it.
No 101. Sorry I usually agree with your viewpoints but I think we try to be nice already. Time to try different approach we need take this country back . These people don’t care about Caymanians.
Why don’t you get Arden to be the mediator? He’s very calm and his views are not lopsided in any manner.
Here now I see it. The law society makes some very good points. I don’t agree with how Winston did this but you can’t sweep some of what he saying under the rug either. I support the new law based on what I heard but still think they need address promotion of Caymanians.
Well said 101 but don’t ask Steve McField to be the moderator on this one! He seriously made his points on radio today….
Excellent point. Let’s stop the bickering and get to the real issues.
The Bar Association must be having internal issues as even some of its members are standing up against this Bill and even resigning their positions because they cannot continue to watch the firms destroy this country with the help of Panton- that’s why they have been silent I assume
This is similar to Overseas Investment managers managing Cayman Funds. It is has to happen.
These Equity Partners do earn a insane amount of money compared to others/professions.
Thank you for this viewpoint, very much necessary. My two cents is that if the concern is bad publicity for the industry then they should consider the bad publicity they would receive if many of the silent actually felt safe enough to speak out. The law society and bar association would not depict any other picture than pure harmony but that is not the real picture. Caymanians are simply not treated fairly and if any are brave enough to speak out then you have to believe that for each one who does, they are speaking out for many who are not able to.