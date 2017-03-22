Teenager wounded in GT knife attack

(CNS): A teenager was stabbed in his right side on Monday evening as he walked along Smith Road, close to Smith Road Plaza, according to police. They said the victim knew his attacker, who is also a juvenile, but gave no indication that he had been arrested. Officers were called to the hospital after the wounded teenager arrived by ambulance at 5:10pm and learned that the young man had been attacked with a knife and the teenage assailant had run off towards Windsor Park.

The victim was released yesterday evening from the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

