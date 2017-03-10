Taser cops dodge punishment and conviction
(CNS): Suspended police officers Austin Etienne and Cardiff Robinson, who were both found guilty after trial of common assault for using excessive force by tasering a suspect twice during an arrest, walked away from court today with no convictions or any punishment but simply ordered to pay $400 in costs for their four-day trial. Magistrate Philippa McFarlane said she believed it was an isolated incident of poor judgment and admitted she was taking an “exceptional course” because of what she believed was a positive contribution the men have made to the community as police officers.
The magistrate said the men did not need probation or supervision, as she described their job as a community service and a conviction would undermine their careers. She said the men would be discharged from the crime provided they did not commit any further offenses for one year.
Candia James, crown counsel in the case, had urged the court to record a conviction, noting the issue of deterrence to prevent the abuse of power that the police have. But despite her reasoned arguments, the magistrate decided to give the officers the benefit of the doubt, even though she indicated that she found elements of the case distasteful.
Etienne and Robinson were on desk duties after they were charged, and then suspended on full pay after they were found guilty. With no conviction recorded against them, despite the recent changes to the police law to deal with issues of criminal misconduct by police, the commissioner will not be able to dismiss the two officers.
Okay. Two cops guilty of blatant assault. No conviction recorded.
One cop suspended (4yrs now) and convicted a traffic offense (for doing his job).
Looney man, looney. Comedy channel does’nt have anything on this place. You can’t buy this stuff.
DDP and the Judicial should compete with SLN on tv, money problems over.
So for our next trick ——
So people, cops can breach accepted protocol; kick your ass anyway they like and get away with it. This judgement has taken a first step towards a totalitarian state.
The big takeaway for anyone following the judgements handed down from our magistrates is to: stay out of this arena. The outcomes seem more and more like a coin toss every day. The prospect of having to defend oneself in this arena should scare everyone sufficiently to stay in their lane and avoid any semblance of breaking any laws, lest you find yourself in there subject to these vagaries. I can’t think of anything more terrifying.
Victim of assault by Police Officers has the right to file a civil lawsuit.
“She said the men would be discharged from the crime provided they did not commit any further offenses for one year.” These guys are f**king police officers!!!! What a joke.
Had theTaser stop this suspect’s heart i guess they would say these officers are here to reflect the divesity of this community. All this outcome says is Jamaicans in uniform can continue to physically abuse Caymanians and get away with it, because they would not have gottten away with it had it been certain nationality thats for sure.
I wonder if they had tasered little Reginald J Farnsworth III Esq would the outcome be the same.
Caymanians take note how some are taking care of their very own! Their justication and reasoning for hiring and bringing these functionally illiterate prone to violence police officers is no longer valid.
That is pathetic
When was the Police Law amended CNS?
Use whatever force is needed. Needs to happen more often. Obey or face the consequences.
Fascist.
This is a shocking decision and should be reviewed.
These men were obliged to uphold the law and instead they assaulted a man for fun. They may well have lapsed in judgement (the same can be said for many eg Watson, Aspinall and Courtney and others in jail), but the consequences of the lapse resulted in injury to another – injury they both knew would occur when they fired their tasers. Their conduct went beyond a simple lapse of judgement – the conduct was criminal assault.
The decision undermines my confidence in the judiciary to hold ALL members of this community to account for criminal behaviour. EVEN WORSE …. notwithstanding the gross misconduct and abuse of power, the lack of a conviction means the men cannot be sacked by the police.
The streets will be safer without these half-witted hooligans policing them.
Caymanians would have been sent to jail plain and simple!
Is Austin Harris Caymanian? The same thing happened in his case. Found guilty of assaulting a woman and then no conviction recorded. This whole ‘no conviction recorded’ thing is disgraceful. These cops were found guilty
Yeah, because we have seen how biased the court is against Caymanians when it comes to hit and run, right? Get over yourself. Not everything is about Caymanian versus expat. Sometimes the court reaches decisions we don’t understand or don’t agree with, but it may be poor judgement, it maybe that we don’t know the full facts, but it isn’t about their residency status. If it were you only see the verdicts going in one direction, and there are no shortage of acquittals and low sentences on both sides of the residency divide.
As they should.