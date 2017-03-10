Taser cops dodge punishment and conviction

(CNS): Suspended police officers Austin Etienne and Cardiff Robinson, who were both found guilty after trial of common assault for using excessive force by tasering a suspect twice during an arrest, walked away from court today with no convictions or any punishment but simply ordered to pay $400 in costs for their four-day trial. Magistrate Philippa McFarlane said she believed it was an isolated incident of poor judgment and admitted she was taking an “exceptional course” because of what she believed was a positive contribution the men have made to the community as police officers.

The magistrate said the men did not need probation or supervision, as she described their job as a community service and a conviction would undermine their careers. She said the men would be discharged from the crime provided they did not commit any further offenses for one year.

Candia James, crown counsel in the case, had urged the court to record a conviction, noting the issue of deterrence to prevent the abuse of power that the police have. But despite her reasoned arguments, the magistrate decided to give the officers the benefit of the doubt, even though she indicated that she found elements of the case distasteful.

Etienne and Robinson were on desk duties after they were charged, and then suspended on full pay after they were found guilty. With no conviction recorded against them, despite the recent changes to the police law to deal with issues of criminal misconduct by police, the commissioner will not be able to dismiss the two officers.

