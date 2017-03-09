Syed guilty of stealing $500k from UCCI
(CNS): The seven men and women serving on the jury in the crown’s case against Hassan Syed for stealing more than half a million dollars when he was the UCCI president returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all twelve counts at 1pm Thursday. After a trial that lasted over five weeks and several days of deliberation, the foreman confirmed the dozen guilty verdicts as Syed, dressed in a smart navy suit, stood calmly in the dock listening to the jury’s decision.
A bail hearing was set for 2pm and Syed was confined to the parameters of the court until then. Sentencing is not expected to be dealt with until April.
Check back to CNS for more details on this case later.
There are many more that come to the Cayman Islands with false degrees and they want to tell the Caymanians that they need to get more education.
so what is going to hapoen about getting some of govt money back from his ex girlfriend?
I want to see what the premier has to say, head of education at the time and that statement?.
?????????
When we have a premier and chairman refusing to provide evidence of their role in this whole criminal matter and whilst the trial is before the courts getting on the local radio ppm mouthpiece prejudicing the public I have a feeling this matter is far from over an appeal is no doubt coming ?
Whistleblowing obligations not followed…procedures not in place…not good for the reputation of UCCI except to the extent that the crime was actually prosecuted.
Presumably he will be imprisoned for several years at a cost (we’re told) of $60k a year plus his cancer will have to be treated so he will run up huge medical costs since prisoners get free treatment. Was it worth it all? Will it deter others?
Only a criminal would think it isn’t worth it.
I applaud the Judge and Jury for the conviction of this pathetic dishonest so called professor .
But if you followed this case , you would see how many people didn’t do their jobs , from hiring this criminal to watching him with taxpayers money . I know that people have those responsibilities . I would think that those people should be replaced for not doing their job and costing the taxpayers more money again in the Court case .
I hope the Judge makes a shining example of this dishonest pathetic a##h*** in the verdict .
Thank goodness! I’ve been following this case and the endless BS the man has spouted to the court about his James Bond lifestyle and the ridiculous justification for his misappropriations. I hope the court takes notice of his time wasting lies when sentencing comes.
B Wing
So what happens about the funds that were stolen??? Will the luxury items purchased be returned? Will the money used to pay off debts now be refunded and the debt reinstated? Will the persons who accepted these be in any trouble?
Oh no, how will the world of Black Ops function without 00-Syed?
Following the reported details of this trial, it seems clear he had many willing enablers.
All those including the UCCI Board of Directors and senior civil servants who did not do their diligence in regards to this thief, should have to pay back the $500,000 CI dollars hd stole from UCCI.
Shame on all of you !! If it was a Caymanian applying for the job, you all would have dragged him/her over the coals to become President.
Caymanians seem to keep shooting themselves in the foot over and over again……..for these expats dressed in fancy suits and carrying a briefcase full of false documents.
Well, look, unless you’re Dumb and Dumber, there’s absolutely no reason that he should not have been found guilty. I imagine that he may receive a fairly stiff sentence, given all the nonsense he’s still trying to spin about his secret work for the Pakistani government, the secret work he did in the US, etc. When you’re on trial for deception, continuing this nonsensical charade is not going to help you in any way.
Good job jury we need to imprison aND deport these foreign white collar crooks
Only if there was a way to deport the Caymanian crooks…
Make little cayman a community for the pirates!!!
Reading the reports in the Compass, I thought he would be found innocent
Who hired this bozo. Why were they not held accountable for not checking on the guys credentials. SIDD( Same Island Different Day).
One of very few….
And now that this over with, will those in the Civil Service that fell asleep at the wheel be held accountable???!!! Or will they escape once again?!! Not reading contracts, editing official reports…..no problem!!!! Now we can add “it wasn’t me” to the list.
Civil services is plucking from the shallow end of the talent pool. That would be like depending on the iguana that lives on my deck to check my mail when I’m out of town.
The headline should read “Holy Cow, We Finally Convicted Someone!”
He didn’t have the right Sir name.
Will the overlords that allowed this fiasco to happen in the first place, be reprimanded in any form or fashion? …Nope.
The evidence looked pretty damning so no surprise I feel…and hopefully a lesson for others who abuse their power and privilege that justice can get you, despite what you may think, or however innocent or sociopathic you may be.
I agree. Especially with your last sentence.
There is only one sentence….
apologies-meant to write “however innocently you try to justify your actions or how sociopathic you may be”
The board comprised of the Island’s leading bankers and lawyers should accept some responsibility here…..a little humble pie shame at least.
And the Premier
One of whom sits on the anti corruption board. I find that ironic.