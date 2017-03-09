Syed guilty of stealing $500k from UCCI

(CNS): The seven men and women serving on the jury in the crown’s case against Hassan Syed for stealing more than half a million dollars when he was the UCCI president returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all twelve counts at 1pm Thursday. After a trial that lasted over five weeks and several days of deliberation, the foreman confirmed the dozen guilty verdicts as Syed, dressed in a smart navy suit, stood calmly in the dock listening to the jury’s decision.

A bail hearing was set for 2pm and Syed was confined to the parameters of the court until then. Sentencing is not expected to be dealt with until April.

Category: Courts, Crime