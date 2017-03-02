Snorkeller dies swimming at Rum Point party

(CNS): A 44-year-old male resident of Grand Cayman died Wednesday after snorkelling in the water near a house at Rum Point where he was attending a party. Police said the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit, the Cayman Islands Fire Service and a marine conservation officer nearby all responded after a report was made to 911 at 2:15 yesterday that several swimmers and snorkellers were in distress. Three swimmers were pulled from the water by people on the beach and CPR was performed on the man, but he was unresponsive.

He was taken to George Town hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said further details will be released once the man’s relatives have been properly notified.

