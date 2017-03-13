Fire rescue truck hits cyclist in West Bay smash

(CNS): Police have confirmed that a cyclist was hit by a fire rescue truck during a collision on Birch Tree Hill Road at about 8am this morning, Monday 13 March. Police said the man had been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The emergency vehicle was responding to a dispatch when it hit a utility pole and the cyclist, but there are no further details available about the collision at this time.

Drivers are still being urged to avoid the area close to Apple Blossom Road and Stadium Drive, which are also blocked. The RCIPS said inquiries were still underway and they would let the public know as soon as the roads were cleared and open again.

Category: Local News