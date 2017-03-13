Fire rescue truck hits cyclist in West Bay smash
(CNS): Police have confirmed that a cyclist was hit by a fire rescue truck during a collision on Birch Tree Hill Road at about 8am this morning, Monday 13 March. Police said the man had been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The emergency vehicle was responding to a dispatch when it hit a utility pole and the cyclist, but there are no further details available about the collision at this time.
Drivers are still being urged to avoid the area close to Apple Blossom Road and Stadium Drive, which are also blocked. The RCIPS said inquiries were still underway and they would let the public know as soon as the roads were cleared and open again.
Category: Local News
Think for a bit, people:
They changed the speed limits on West Bay Road from 40 MPH to 25 MPH…and change the speed limit in West Bay from 25 MPH to 30 MPH. WBR is a 3 lane road (for most of it, except from Governors House to SMB Public Beach) that’s wide enough for 3 large vehicles to traverse. Most of West Bay is highly residential with small roads which older people and young children travel on daily.
This move by the powers that be show that they value the life of some more than that of others. I know the person who was run over today personally, as well as the driver of the fire rescue truck. It’s very sad that it happened and I’m praying for both families. I’m hoping now they’ll change the speed limits back to 25 MPH or at least put in speed bumps from just past Stadium Drive through Birch Tree Hill up to Andresen Rd, as many motorist speed through there far too often.
The accident was on Birch Tree Hill – what has the limit on West Bay Road got to do with it/?
I hope they took a breath sample.
We need to hear exactly what was going on.
Sorry to hear about this, hopefully everybody will be okay.
It would be appreciated if our EMS were in the habit of disabling their continual and reverberating sirens when not truly necessary through our Hotel/Tourism District. If there is zero Northbound traffic to alert or overtake on the ETH, and the EMS vehicle is only going 30 mph anyway (in a 40 zone), maybe switch off the clarion call, or use lights alone and squelch Siren when necessary to pass. Same idea when picking up patients for routine Kidney Dialysis and Diabetic procedures – maybe we try to be more selective about when to use those things rather than rattling our guests for 5 miles in every direction several times a day? If the traffic is thick and there is a genuine emergency where time is of the essence, then of course, let ‘er rip (and move with purpose)! EMS elsewhere use the loudspeaker bullhorn to direct traffic – never heard that here when EMS are stuck behind idiots. It begs the question: do we know how to use our tools and when to use them?
I agree on the routine procedures but as the hotel/tourism district is full of tourists and pedestrians I think they need to have their sirens on as they won’t be able to see every pedestrian. On the other hand they should be using the bypass if heading anywhere not on the strip.
They do use ETH – light traffic, if any, and two lanes. But the sound of the sirens can be heard at dive sites on West Wall. Question still stands: who is the siren for, and if it’s an emergency, why not proceed at the fastest safe speed and get there in time to lend a hand? 25mph on an empty 40mph highway with siren blaring for nobody doesn’t make sense.
have to agree with you, the emergency services, police, fire, ambulance services use their sirens unnecessarily. little boys playing with big boys toys!
And crashing them too !!
Any emergency vehicle that has to get somewhere quick please use your sirene, so I can hear you from far as a driver of another vehicle, bike or pedestrian! I don’t care who you wake up! So sick of the ignorance presented here…I hope the cyclist and all involved will recover quickly.
Oh come come dear boy! How on earth would they get to their coffee and donut breaks on time in all this traffic…Seriously I think they should have them on when there is even just one car or pedestrian around…the tourists are regularly absent minded or not used to driving on the left and leaving the sirens on gives everyone half a chance of getting out of the way.
Speed limit is 25.
That is because there is no Noise regulation in this country, which includes statutes or guidelines relating to sound transmission.
A noise regulation restricts the amount of noise, the duration of noise and the source of noise. It usually places restrictions for certain times of the day.
This also goes for landscaping companies who create so much noise at all hours. They must be regulated as well. No grass cutting and trees trimming, leaves blowing etc. before 8 am on weekdays and 10am on weekends.
I hope there are no injuries or fatalities in this incident. Also there has been considerable activity involving emergency vehicles and the helicopter in the Batabano area at around the same time. Does anyone know whether there is any connection?
Several sport motorcycles fled the area at very high speed down the ETH – also same time.
It would be interesting to know whether the driver of the vehicle was on duty and whether he was using the vehicle for personal business or work related business. I notice the vehicle at the school almost every day picking up someone. I understood that Government vehicles should not be used for this.
Hear ya now!