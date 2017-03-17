Scammers pose as financial cops in latest email scam
(CNS): The RCIPS is warning the public that an email purporting to be from the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit circulating Friday morning is a scam. The police warned anyone who has received the email that this is not legitimate, and the link in the email should not be clicked on. They said that originating email, [email protected], does not exist, and that those with candw.ky email addresses appear so far to be the main recipients of this phishing exercise.
The email (see below) implies that a complaint has been made to the police about a message from their email account and asks them to click on the link.
From: Royal Cayman Islands Police Service [mailto:[email protected]]
Sent: Friday, March 17, 2017 8:17 AM
Subject: Royal Cayman Islands Police Service
Good Morning,
We receive various complaint from Flow Cayman email provider and we receive complaint of abuse from your Flow Email Contact
>>>>>>>>>>>CLICK READ MORE<<<<<<<<<<<<
The Financial Crime
Unit of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.
69A Elgin Avenue,
George Town, Grand Cayman
CAYMAN ISLANDS
Web: www.rcips.ky
We care We listen, We Act
What seems apparent is that the Flow – candw. ky system is very vulnerable. These things have become common, and the crooks are getting more and more creative with their mirroring of various entities.
Maybe if the grammar wasn’t so atrocious they would’ve caught more people in the scam. Score:1 for uneducated losers!
Thanks for this information. I got one of these and deleted it. I was about to make contacted with the RCIPS
Ironically, I had made a report to RCIPS regarding the bunch of FLOW scam mails I had received over the last few months, so this follow-up scam is quite clever as the theme was quite convincing – but gladly, not the content of the message though !
I called RCIPS just to check and fortunately didn’t click on the link.
I always look for the spelling/grammatical errors…. ‘receive’ (instead of ‘received’) ‘complaint’ (instead of ‘complaints’) but still, these b******ds are getting more inventive.
The main ‘give-away’ in these scam messages is when they say ‘click-here’ …. always be suspicious !!! Also…. ALWAYS look at the ‘From’ address – quite often, that looks suspicious in itself, especially if it says ‘no-reply’ – which it often does….
Thank you for including the text of the email. Noteworthy that they have made such effort with their return email address.
