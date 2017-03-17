Scammers pose as financial cops in latest email scam

(CNS): The RCIPS is warning the public that an email purporting to be from the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit circulating Friday morning is a scam. The police warned anyone who has received the email that this is not legitimate, and the link in the email should not be clicked on. They said that originating email, [email protected], does not exist, and that those with candw.ky email addresses appear so far to be the main recipients of this phishing exercise.

The email (see below) implies that a complaint has been made to the police about a message from their email account and asks them to click on the link.

From: Royal Cayman Islands Police Service [mailto:[email protected]]

Sent: Friday, March 17, 2017 8:17 AM

Subject: Royal Cayman Islands Police Service

Good Morning,

We receive various complaint from Flow Cayman email provider and we receive complaint of abuse from your Flow Email Contact

>>>>>>>>>>>CLICK READ MORE<<<<<<<<<<<<

The Financial Crime

Unit of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

69A Elgin Avenue,

George Town, Grand Cayman

CAYMAN ISLANDS

Web: www.rcips.ky

We care We listen, We Act

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police