Scammers pose as financial cops in latest email scam

| 17/03/2017 | 6 Comments

(CNS): The RCIPS is warning the public that an email purporting to be from the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit circulating Friday morning is a scam. The police warned anyone who has received the email that this is not legitimate, and the link in the email should not be clicked on. They said that originating email, [email protected], does not exist, and that those with candw.ky email addresses appear so far to be the main recipients of this phishing exercise.

The email (see below) implies that a complaint has been made to the police about a message from their email account and asks them to click on the link.

From: Royal Cayman Islands Police Service [mailto:[email protected]]
Sent: Friday, March 17, 2017 8:17 AM
Subject: Royal Cayman Islands Police Service

Good Morning,

We receive various complaint from Flow Cayman email provider and we receive complaint of abuse from your Flow Email Contact
>>>>>>>>>>>CLICK READ MORE<<<<<<<<<<<<

The Financial Crime
Unit of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

69A Elgin Avenue,
George Town, Grand Cayman
CAYMAN ISLANDS

Web:  www.rcips.ky
We care We listen, We Act

Comments (6)

  1. Beaumont Zodecloun says:
    17/03/2017 at 4:12 pm

    What seems apparent is that the Flow – candw. ky system is very vulnerable. These things have become common, and the crooks are getting more and more creative with their mirroring of various entities.




  2. Anonymous says:
    17/03/2017 at 3:42 pm

    Maybe if the grammar wasn’t so atrocious they would’ve caught more people in the scam. Score:1 for uneducated losers!




  3. Anonymous says:
    17/03/2017 at 1:00 pm

    Thanks for this information. I got one of these and deleted it. I was about to make contacted with the RCIPS




  4. Anonymous says:
    17/03/2017 at 11:48 am

    Ironically, I had made a report to RCIPS regarding the bunch of FLOW scam mails I had received over the last few months, so this follow-up scam is quite clever as the theme was quite convincing – but gladly, not the content of the message though !




  5. Anonymous says:
    17/03/2017 at 11:45 am

    I called RCIPS just to check and fortunately didn’t click on the link.
    I always look for the spelling/grammatical errors…. ‘receive’ (instead of ‘received’) ‘complaint’ (instead of ‘complaints’) but still, these b******ds are getting more inventive.

    The main ‘give-away’ in these scam messages is when they say ‘click-here’ …. always be suspicious !!! Also…. ALWAYS look at the ‘From’ address – quite often, that looks suspicious in itself, especially if it says ‘no-reply’ – which it often does….




  6. Anonymous says:
    17/03/2017 at 11:25 am

    Thank you for including the text of the email. Noteworthy that they have made such effort with their return email address.




