Recent crashes reflect latest statistics
(CNS): Two major crashes in the last two days, one where a fire rescue truck ploughed into a light pole and hit a cyclist and the other where a car came off the road and ended up on the ironshore in East End, are examples of the realities underpinning the recently released annual traffic statistics from the RCIPS. In 2016 six people were killed on the road, and although that was down 50% compared with the dozen lives lost in 2015, the number of non-fatal crashes increased. There were 1,185 reported collisions on local roads last year, a 7% increase on 2015 and an undeniably high figure for a small jurisdiction.
This means that police and other emergency services are dealing with an average of more than three smashes every day of the year. October was the worst month last year, with 111 road accidents. But the crashes are not surprising given that traffic infractions also increased during 2016, with police handing out a whopping 6,463 tickets of one kind or another to rogue drivers, a 26% increase on bad driving compared to last year.
With a 42% increase in the number of drivers ticketed for speeding, that is clearly one of the main causes of collisions. Police nabbed 1,689 people for going over the speed limit and 178 drivers were caught drunk behind the wheel, an increase of 12% on the year before and another cause of death on the roads.
Another major issue is seat-belts. The failure to wear one means that when drivers or passengers are involved in a crash, if the victim is lucky enough to survive the injuries will be far more severe. Even though seat-belts save lives, there was a massive increase in the amount of people caught by police not wearing one.
Last year 683 people were ticketed and fined $100, more than double the number in 2015. Another killer — using a mobile phone behind the wheel — was also up, with 745 drivers fined, a 10% increase on the year before. Police also caught a 1,253 unlicensed or disqualified drivers on the road, a 49% increase on the number of drivers using their vehicles without a licence in 2015.
The statistics could reflect better enforcement, however, rather than just bad driving, as the RCIPS reformed the traffic unit after 12 people were killed in 2015, causing understandable public alarm.
Police said a joint effort between them and the community, increased traffic enforcement, and road safety campaigns by community organisations and the media helped to raise awareness and prevent drunk driving, especially during the holiday period.
“The RCIPS plans to continue to expand the Traffic Management Unit this year with more frontline officers, but sustainable safety on the roads requires efforts in education and engineering, as well as enforcement, and we will be working closely with the NRA and DVDL on initiatives that improve road safety overall in addition to our enforcement of regulations and laws,” the police said as they released the statistics last month.
Most accidents (like 99%) can be avoided by using your TURN SIGNALS!!! They are there, right beside your steering wheel so please, for the love of all thats holy, USE THEM!!!!!
3
0
This article just goes to show that you can’t blame the police for everything, however much the public would like to take responsibility for nothing. They are obviously doing their job, even though the traffic unit is still small, it is really making progress, even with the idiots on dirt bikes. No, the problem is not the cops so much anymore as the stupid road regulations and failures by DVDL to properly license people or more precisely, de-license them. But even more, it’s time for Cayman’s people to take some responsibility for what they do and how they drive, and stop making the fault of ex pats, Jamaicans, the government, the police,and god knows who else. Only then will anything change.
0
0
What I would like to know is how this mess with no license plates being available came about? Why are there so many cars who do not have a license plate installed front and back (temporary ones and permanent ones)? It seems these days that it is an option if you want to install license plates and throwing it on your dashboard is now accepted.
All you need to do is walk various parking spots and you see the amount of “sports” vehicles were the owner felt it was unsightly to install a license plate….
1
0
In every area of our lives, standards are slipping. This is why the excellent stand out so easily and the rest of us look like the slackers we are.
0
0
The frequency of rubber impacts on curbing and lawn damage in medians around Grand Cayman tell the story of hundreds of undocumented excursions and clandestine recoveries that never involved the RCIPS. I recently witnessed a 30 passenger “tourism bus” during “prime operational business hours” meander out of its lane, narrowly miss another car, and collide with the curb of the median in a ruler-straight section of ETH. The reckless, DUI, or high driving penalties should double for any “professional” category driver – be they dump truck, concrete, garbage, delivery van, taxi, bus, or Omni drivers. Some of these people believe they are driving sports cars, or that they can somehow repeal the laws of physics. They are a menace to themselves, pedestrian joggers, cyclists, and everyone else on the road. Construction firms that spill gravel “ball bearings”, or “tire puncturing marl” from overloaded dump trucks should be severely fined and made to clean up after themselves. None of this will happen without a functioning RCIPS Traffic Department, working CCTV, and field coordinating 9-1-1 dispatch operators.
11
0
It would be a shame to see more and more crackdowns because the public can’t be trusted to abide by simple and common traffic laws.
1
2
Cayman must think generationally. The driving test should be re-designed and made harder to pass. Anyone ticketed for selected traffic offences should have to re-take the exam. After ten years, the driving standards in Cayman would improve greatly, but continuing on as we are, nothing will change. Every day I see young drivers adopting sloppy driving habits, instead of cultivating the good habits that might one day save their lives, like two hands on the wheel and using their indicators.
6
0
Yeah but if you have no traffic dept who is out EVER DAY to monitor and enforce laws, people will continue to drive without a valid permit cause the chances to be caught are very slim and the fines imposed if caught are not a deterrent.
0
0
The statistics are staggering even if they are not 100% or didn’t have alcohol , for a population the size of Cayman Islands . I think that the RCIP needs to look into this issue very seriously. There’s all kinds of problems that needs to be addressed .
THE ROADS , BAD DRIVING , AND DRINKING , AND DRIVING . Let’s ask ourselves this question , do you think that the above mentioned makes it safe for ANYONE to be on the roads ? If some action are not taking these problems gets worse.
I think that this issue is something that WE ALL should be participating in . Don’t do it thinking that you would be making the traffic Cops job easier. DO it for yourself and others, because the life you save might be your own .
1
0
Crashes reflect the ineptness and incompetence of the RCIPS and the last idiot and his disciples who decided to close down the traffic department for some unwarranted reason. The rest is just these very foolish governments immigration policies who believe issuing work permits and granting status and permenant resdence to every man and his pet to balance their massive budgets Instead they are overwhelming our small infastructure by clogging our roads with cars and increasingly very young and older careless and dangerous local and foreign drivers,Thats what the statistics reflects. Stop expanding our population by issuing all these work permits and stop wasting government revenue is a start or solution to this problem. These problems are only going to increase if we continue down this path. Those touting more roads and more public transport are short term solutions.
2
2
NO! It actually reflects the dumb decisions Caymanians make and their ridiculous mentality!!! I have heard them with my own two ears over and over about how they own everything including the roads of the Cayman Islands. Stop blaming the RCIPS when your kind ignores the laws of Cayman. RIDICULOUS!!!.
5
1
Why you gotta turn this into another expat vs Caymanian thread? It’s not necessary, there is enough blame to go around on this one. Proper use of roadways is everyone’s responsibility.
0
0
They have to fix the crazy Ivan driving…driving too close, too fast, paying more attention to mobiles and make up than what they are doing…every morning I sit on the ETH in traffic, people not realizing traffic moved because they are too busy writing emails… Some ladies seriously applying their mascara… Kids not strapped into seats or with seat belts..anywhere else and it would be an automatic ban…
5
0
The kids not strapped in really bugs me, I’m OK that as an adult you can make a choice to not buckle up, it’s your face mashed up if it goes wrong, but not making sure your kids are belted in, to me, is the same as letting them play in the middle of the road, very stupid! I know a lot of people don’t understand physics, nor have they seen those traffic safety videos, some points. A) no you won’t be able to hold on to a child on your lap in an accident, Gforce means a 20lb child will feel like a 400lb child in a 35mph crash B) being in the back seat means nothing, unbuckled they are coming through the car and into the windshield. If that’s all too much to comprehend then think of this, anything unrestrained will continue on at the same speed in a crash, so if you are doing 30mph, when you hit the car in front the child in the back continues on at 30mph, until it is stopped by something, So, to everyone not buckling their kids in, would you let them jump off the top of a three story building – same impact as a 30mph crash (approx). Like I said, pet peeve!
6
0
Well said 8.40…and Cayman-its true…buckle the kids up or risk losing them or damaging them badly! For 2 seconds it saves the potential of a life of pain.
5
0
Excellent post. In first world countries it is a serious offense to not have children properly buckled into moving vehicles. It is more than a simple traffic ticket. Repeat offenders could have their children taken away.
3
0
The result of not enforcing the laws for the last decade.
5
0
Every day when I am out on the roads I see people tailgating, not using indicators, speeding, not stopping completely at stop signs, talking on cell phones, overtaking in a turning lane, changing within roundabouts, not merging properly, parking in handicapped spots, etc. I could probably issue 20+ tickets a day. Hopefully the reinstated traffic department will be proactive… we could easily cut the number of ‘accidents’ in half each year.
5
0
Only 20? You must live in EE or Northside! On SMB 50 a day, and that’s only the 20 mins I spend driving a day!
4
0
The statistics are skewed by the number of minor accidents where the participants call the police when they are not required to do so provided they exchange insurance particulars. If a constable attends such an accident he/she has to complete a report and so it becomes a statistic.
Even some police officers erroneously believe they should be called for every accident. Talk about a waste of police time…..!
2
2