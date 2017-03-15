Recent crashes reflect latest statistics
(CNS): Two major crashes in the last two days, one where a fire rescue truck ploughed into a light pole and hit a cyclist and the other where a car came off the road and ended up on the ironshore in East End, are examples of the realities underpinning the recently released annual traffic statistics from the RCIPS. In 2016 six people were killed on the road, and although that was down 50% compared with the dozen lives lost in 2015, the number of non-fatal crashes increased. There were 1,185 reported collisions on local roads last year, a 7% increase on 2015 and an undeniably high figure for a small jurisdiction.
This means that police and other emergency services are dealing with an average of more than three smashes every day of the year. October was the worst month last year, with 111 road accidents. But the crashes are not surprising given that traffic infractions also increased during 2016, with police handing out a whopping 6,463 tickets of one kind or another to rogue drivers, a 26% increase on bad driving compared to last year.
With a 42% increase in the number of drivers ticketed for speeding, that is clearly one of the main causes of collisions. Police nabbed 1,689 people for going over the speed limit and 178 drivers were caught drunk behind the wheel, an increase of 12% on the year before and another cause of death on the roads.
Another major issue is seat-belts. The failure to wear one means that when drivers or passengers are involved in a crash, if the victim is lucky enough to survive the injuries will be far more severe. Even though seat-belts save lives, there was a massive increase in the amount of people caught by police not wearing one.
Last year 683 people were ticketed and fined $100, more than double the number in 2015. Another killer — using a mobile phone behind the wheel — was also up, with 745 drivers fined, a 10% increase on the year before. Police also caught a 1,253 unlicensed or disqualified drivers on the road, a 49% increase on the number of drivers using their vehicles without a licence in 2015.
The statistics could reflect better enforcement, however, rather than just bad driving, as the RCIPS reformed the traffic unit after 12 people were killed in 2015, causing understandable public alarm.
Police said a joint effort between them and the community, increased traffic enforcement, and road safety campaigns by community organisations and the media helped to raise awareness and prevent drunk driving, especially during the holiday period.
“The RCIPS plans to continue to expand the Traffic Management Unit this year with more frontline officers, but sustainable safety on the roads requires efforts in education and engineering, as well as enforcement, and we will be working closely with the NRA and DVDL on initiatives that improve road safety overall in addition to our enforcement of regulations and laws,” the police said as they released the statistics last month.
Crashes reflect the ineptness and incompetence of the RCIPS and the last idiot and his disciples who decided to close down the traffic department for some unwarranted reason. The rest is just these very foolish governments immigration policies who believe issuing work permits and granting status and permenant resdence to every man and his pet to balance their massive budgets Instead they are overwhelming our small infastructure by clogging our roads with cars and increasingly very young and older careless and dangerous local and foreign drivers,Thats what the statistics reflects. Stop expanding our population by issuing all these work permits and stop wasting government revenue is a start or solution to this problem. These problems are only going to increase if we continue down this path. Those touting more roads and more public transport are short term solutions.
They have to fix the crazy Ivan driving…driving too close, too fast, paying more attention to mobiles and make up than what they are doing…every morning I sit on the ETH in traffic, people not realizing traffic moved because they are too busy writing emails… Some ladies seriously applying their mascara… Kids not strapped into seats or with seat belts..anywhere else and it would be an automatic ban…
The result of not enforcing the laws for the last decade.
Every day when I am out on the roads I see people tailgating, not using indicators, speeding, not stopping completely at stop signs, talking on cell phones, overtaking in a turning lane, changing within roundabouts, not merging properly, parking in handicapped spots, etc. I could probably issue 20+ tickets a day. Hopefully the reinstated traffic department will be proactive… we could easily cut the number of ‘accidents’ in half each year.
The statistics are skewed by the number of minor accidents where the participants call the police when they are not required to do so provided they exchange insurance particulars. If a constable attends such an accident he/she has to complete a report and so it becomes a statistic.
Even some police officers erroneously believe they should be called for every accident. Talk about a waste of police time…..!