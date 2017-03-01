RCIPS opens to door to would-be recruits

(CNS): Local residents who want to join the RCIPS as a police constable can now submit applications online all year round without any deadlines. Police Commissioner David Byrne said the open and ongoing recruitment of local constables would make it easier for people to apply. “Our intention is to make the recruitment process more convenient for those in the local community who wish to serve their country as a police constable,” he said.

In recent years recruitment drives for local officers included application deadlines, which were followed by the testing and interview stages of the recruitment process. But now the police management will consider applications throughout the year, regardless of when the recruitment process begins.

Applications for police constable for local residents that have Caymanian citizenship or permanent residency with the right to work with no restrictions can be found on the police website.

