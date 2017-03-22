Rate the performance of current Cabinet members

(CNS Elections): The 2013-2017 administration is the Progressives’ second term and the first with Alden McLaughlin as premier. The PPM leader during the party’s first administration, Kurt Tibbetts, stayed on in the government, taking up a portfolio that included planning. Moses Kirkconnell, in his third term as an MLA for the Sister Islands, is deputy premier and a first time minister.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics