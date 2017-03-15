Prison visitor found with 1lb ganja
(CNS): Officials at HMP Northward say they are clamping down on smuggling after arresting a woman earlier this month who was trying to bring over a pound of ganja into the jail while she was visiting, and a recent inspection turned up a Nokia mobile phone hidden in an inmate’s cell. “We have zero tolerance when it comes to preventing drugs or any kind of prohibited materials from entering the prison,” Prison Director Neil Lavis said in a release about efforts to keep drugs out of the jail.
“We have taken the necessary precautions and increased our surveillance throughout. We have also increased our success rate in the discovery of illicit items by detecting the ways it’s transported into the prison, and how it’s being concealed once inside,” he added.
Lavis pointed out that it is a criminal offence to smuggle contraband such as drugs, weapons and phones into the prison but he also said it had more serious impacts. “When members of the public traffic such items into the prison, they are encouraging continued drug abuse, which puts inmates and staff member’s lives at risk,” he noted.
Warning that officers will continue to crackdown on visitors trying to bring in banned items or anyone else breaking the law, including those throwing drugs over the fence, Lavis said there were strategies in place to combat smuggling and offenders will be reported to police.
“And they could find themselves behind bars,” he added.
I don’t get it…It is probably the most recognizable smell on the planet. It shouldn’t be to hard to determine who has been smoking it whilst in the prison? Also 1 pound of ganja would be as large as a backpack so it wouldn’t be possible to smuggle it inside the visitors area unless the officers are in on it. This seem like a non issue that is easily fixed to me.
They compress it into a tiny little brick. You would be surprised how small a pound of ganja can be…
For a couple of thousand dollars they can install cell phone jammers that work on all the local cellular providers frequencies , but will not jam two way radio frequencies, jammers come in many different strenths blocking 10 foot radiuses to 300 foot, install them in all common areas and leave one area of the outdoor yard with coverage which the inmates will quickly work out, watch that area like a hawk then weed out those using phones, seems to me the way of fixing the problem.
Medical cannabis oil is now legal in Grand Cayman yet, it is still illegal to grow and extract oil for personal health reasons.
Why don’t the CI Gov’t make good use of the confiscated cannabis and have it processed into the medicinal oil instead of burning it and getting everyone at the dump high-up? It’s already here, yes it came here illegally, but if it can be used to help people in need legally….why not?
Because the weed they get in prison is of a very poor quality and medical Marijuana users would not benefit from the Bush weed. Don’t give em Bush give em kush!
The drug activity will be on the increase look at who has returned to HMP and look to the skies!