Prison visitor found with 1lb ganja

(CNS): Officials at HMP Northward say they are clamping down on smuggling after arresting a woman earlier this month who was trying to bring over a pound of ganja into the jail while she was visiting, and a recent inspection turned up a Nokia mobile phone hidden in an inmate’s cell. “We have zero tolerance when it comes to preventing drugs or any kind of prohibited materials from entering the prison,” Prison Director Neil Lavis said in a release about efforts to keep drugs out of the jail.

“We have taken the necessary precautions and increased our surveillance throughout. We have also increased our success rate in the discovery of illicit items by detecting the ways it’s transported into the prison, and how it’s being concealed once inside,” he added.

Lavis pointed out that it is a criminal offence to smuggle contraband such as drugs, weapons and phones into the prison but he also said it had more serious impacts. “When members of the public traffic such items into the prison, they are encouraging continued drug abuse, which puts inmates and staff member’s lives at risk,” he noted.

Warning that officers will continue to crackdown on visitors trying to bring in banned items or anyone else breaking the law, including those throwing drugs over the fence, Lavis said there were strategies in place to combat smuggling and offenders will be reported to police.

“And they could find themselves behind bars,” he added.

