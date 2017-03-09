Premier ‘sorry’ for contempt gaff in Syed case

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin made a public apology through his lawyer to the court Thursday afternoon during a special contempt hearing because of prejudicial comments he made on the radio about the Hassan Syed case that caused a costly and extensive delay in the middle of the trial. The apology was not made in person, nor was McLaughlin present when Neil Timms QC represented him and told the judge that his client “apologised unreservedly” and that the comments were “ill judged”, but because “he had become the story” in the middle of a “virulent election campaign”, he had felt that he had to defend himself.

A gag order imposed on the press about this issue was lifted by the judge shortly after the jury had found Syed guilty on all counts relating to the theft of more than $500,000 from UCCI when he was the college president between 2006 and 2008.

At the hearing called by the trial judge, lawyers representing the premier, Woody Da Costa, who is the host of the radio talk-show, Crosstalk, where the comments were made, and the station, Rooster 101, which broadcasts the show, apologised to the court for the potentially prejudicial comments that could have led to a mistrial. Da Costa and Randy Merren, the owner of Hurley’s Media, which owns the station, were both in court but the premier was across the road in the Legislative Assembly and missed the public courtroom scolding.

Justice Phillip St John-Stevens explained that the contempt hearing was to discuss the comments and their impact, as they had almost derailed the entire case. The criticisms of Syed and comments contradicting the evidence he had given to the court by the premier of the country on radio were described as exceptional by Syed’s defence team. But they had also caused significant concern for the judge, as the court spent three days ironing out the consequences of what McLaughlin had said on Rooster.

The comments were made on 18 February when McLaughlin appeared on the airwaves as a guest on the morning talk-show a few days after CNS had first reported on evidence given by the senior investigating officer in the Syed case under oath. The police officer had told the court that although he and his team had tried to get McLaughlin, who was education minister at the time, to complete a written pro forma statement to help in their investigation, he had refused.

When the subject was raised by Da Costa, even though the trial was in progress, the premier, who is a qualified lawyer and aware of the contempt laws, spoke about what the police officer said in evidence and denied that he had failed to respond. He said the police had visited his house for several hours, asking about the case, and he had told them he could not help or assist in any way because he was not involved in any operational elements of the college.

This not only directly contradicted a police officer who spoke under oath but also the claims made by Syed. He gave evidence that McLaughlin was closely involved in college operations and that they had frequently dined together, sometimes with the chairman of the board, Connor O’Dea, and spent time discussing projects at the college. McLaughlin denied this on Crosstalk and said he firmly believed that Syed was “a scamp”.

All of this led to an application by the defence that day to stop the trial and dismiss the jury.

A gag order was put in place immediately to prevent any further reporting or discussion of McLaughlin’s comments and the court then embarked on what the judge described Thursday as an “extensive and expensive investigation” into what was said, what impact it could have and exactly what the jury may have heard.

During several days of legal arguments, Syed’s defence attorney, Tom Price QC, pointed out that, as an experienced attorney, the premier should have known better. He said it was “breathtaking and unbelievable” that McLaughlin would say such things in the middle of a trial.

“This is not a report in the tabloid press but this is the premier of a country going out of his way to make tailored comments. It is staggering and I have never seen anything like it in all my thirty years of practicing,” Price said.

The crown accepted there was serious potential for prejudice and that it was “an unusual turn of events”. However, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran believed the trial could still be saved by questioning the jury to establish what they knew.

After several days of discussions and concerns about how that could be done without causing further prejudice, the jurors were eventually asked to complete a questionnaire about the matter and it emerged that none of the seven jurors had listened to the show and they were not aware of the premier’s comments.

The judge had stressed the importance of trusting a jury and, as he had continued to give them directions about not listening to anything outside the court about the case, a mistrial was avoided when it was clear they had no direct knowledge of the prejudicial comments or who made them.

At Thursday’s hearing, the judge made it clear that the comments had caused significant problems and that the issue could have been considered contempt, which carries a fine and even possible jail term.

Following the apologies from the lawyers on behalf of all involved and the insistence that there was no intention to cause harm, Justice St John-Stevens pointed out that the lack of intent was not the issue; it was the impact that was important.

Rebuking the parties involved for what could have caused even more problems than the costly delay, the apologies from all concerned appeared to suffice. After issuing a warning about the importance of protecting a person’s right to a fair trial, he adjourned the special hearing without handing down any penalties to either the premier, the host of the show or the station owner.

The matter may not be over however, as the defence team in the Syed case confirmed they were already considering an appeal and it is likely that this issue may play a part in the grounds that Syed’s legal team will form in their efforts to overturn his conviction.

Check the CNS Election Section later for more on McLaughlin’s comments and his belief that politics and the elections played a part in the issues surrounding what the police said was McLaughlin’s failure to answer their questions on the record.

Category: Courts, Crime