Premier promotes 3D land parcels

(CNS Business): Premier Alden McLaughlin told an audience of realtors, surveyors and property developers that his government plans to steer through legislative amendments during the current session of the Legislative Assembly to facilitate the registration of volumetric, or three-dimensional, land parcels, sub-dividing them into the sky for overhead development. Speaking at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Cayman Islands Property and Construction Conference, McLaughlin said the new parcels would facilitate structures that could span public roads and enable multi-storey construction in differing ownerships outside the Strata Titles Registration Law. Read more and comment on CNS Business

