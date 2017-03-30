PR legal case applications aim to join forces
(CNS): Two legal cases that have been filed in the Grand Court against the Caymanian Status and Residency Board as a result of delays on decisions by applicants for permanent residency could become a class action. Bradley Carpenter and his wife and Mark Edmunds have applied to the courts to have their cases, which are very similar in nature, combined and their judicial reviews heard together. Despite the numbers of people impacted by the long delays in the permanent residency applications because of legal troubles with the point system, the number of legal challenges remains low.
But that may change depending on the success or failure of these two applicants, as there are many more ex-pat workers who have waited a considerable time to have their applications heard, putting their lives on hold and causing issues for their employers as well.
On Monday the government released a statement that the board was expected to begin hearing applications again very soon. However, no specific dates have been given and government officials admitted there are challenges, given the size of the backlog and the fact that applicants will need to update some applications, as they were filed as long ago, in some cases as far back as 2013 and 2014.
Government announced relatively minor changes to the PR points system at the beginning of this month, just one day before lawyers made the application to the court to join the Carpenter and Edmunds cases.
Despite taking more than two years to review the issue and fighting a freedom of information request tooth and nail to keep a review by David Ritch of the entire immigration process under wraps, the changes to the PR point system were relatively minor and extremely simple.
The core issue causing the problems was what the courts found to be the arbitrary allocation of points to certain professions and jobs. So government merely dropped the idea of awarding different points for different jobs, allowing all work permit holders to get 15 points for simply have a job.
Category: Local News, Policy, Politics
the governmwnt is not above the law!? nneither are lawyers….go people go….
Just cancel their work permits and let them board a fight back to their country of origin, or some other country that will take them.
They’ve obviously overstayed their welcome…Now, it’s time for them to GOOOOOO!!
I will be joining them too. My life has been literally put on hold. I had purposed in my heart that should PR not be granted to me, I will remain grateful to Cayman for the years spent on these lovely Islands and just pack my bags, leave and start fresh but since I had to stay for all these years before getting an answer from the PR board, I had to stay here and job hop just so I could make a living. I’m still job hopping and have even faced being unemployed for a few months which has brought on anxiety and depression.
MY LIFE IS ON HOLD! I will be filing a law suit against the government for emotional distress. Let’s just say I am not granted PR. When I leave Cayman, I won’t even be able to get my pension which could help jump start my “new start.” I will have to rely solely on whatever savings I squeezed to put away for stormy days.
HOW WICKED is this government?
They deserve everything that’s coming to them!
The whole thing was unlawful because it was arbitrary. Giving everyone maximum points no matter what they do, in a system designed to pick and choose those best able to benefit Cayman, is the height of arbitrariness.
A case of biting off your nose to spite your face………………….Reason why we are in this predicament now.
30 or 15 points?
That’s what I was thinking? I saw 30 and did a double take? CNS, can you check and clarify please? I know that all applicants are now given the full 15 points instead of points based on occupation, but did the law change so that all applicants ALSO got the full 15 discretionary points for priority jobs? I thought this had been set at Zero for everyone.
CNS: Yes, you are correct, that was a typo. Here it is in more detail: All jobs to get same points in new PR regs
This is precisely what this government and the next one wants…when the courts rule in favour of the complainants they can wring their hands with cries of “oh the court forced us to allow PR for these people” rather than having the balls to stand up and tell it how it is.
so true…this government from the beginning has shown it cares more about global perception than Caymanians. They have bent over backwards to appease the UK and other foreign groups that have no interest in the rights or standard of living of the Caymanian people. I hated the UDP and their shadow dealings however the PPM are irreversibly damaging the future for Caymanians.
Gonna get whats coming to them
