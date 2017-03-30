PR legal case applications aim to join forces

(CNS): Two legal cases that have been filed in the Grand Court against the Caymanian Status and Residency Board as a result of delays on decisions by applicants for permanent residency could become a class action. Bradley Carpenter and his wife and Mark Edmunds have applied to the courts to have their cases, which are very similar in nature, combined and their judicial reviews heard together. Despite the numbers of people impacted by the long delays in the permanent residency applications because of legal troubles with the point system, the number of legal challenges remains low.

But that may change depending on the success or failure of these two applicants, as there are many more ex-pat workers who have waited a considerable time to have their applications heard, putting their lives on hold and causing issues for their employers as well.

On Monday the government released a statement that the board was expected to begin hearing applications again very soon. However, no specific dates have been given and government officials admitted there are challenges, given the size of the backlog and the fact that applicants will need to update some applications, as they were filed as long ago, in some cases as far back as 2013 and 2014.

Government announced relatively minor changes to the PR points system at the beginning of this month, just one day before lawyers made the application to the court to join the Carpenter and Edmunds cases.

Despite taking more than two years to review the issue and fighting a freedom of information request tooth and nail to keep a review by David Ritch of the entire immigration process under wraps, the changes to the PR point system were relatively minor and extremely simple.

The core issue causing the problems was what the courts found to be the arbitrary allocation of points to certain professions and jobs. So government merely dropped the idea of awarding different points for different jobs, allowing all work permit holders to get 15 points for simply have a job.

Category: Local News, Policy, Politics