PPM in surprise GT candidate shuffle

(CNS Elections): Marco Archer, the current finance minister and one of the Progressives’ most popular candidates, will be running in George Town Central instead of Premier Alden McLaughlin, who was expected to be in a head-to-head fight with his former assistant, Kenneth Bryan. The party had been tight-lipped about where many of their candidates were running, and it was not until almost 2:30pm on Nomination Day that it emerged that Archer will be running in the centre of the capital and the party leader will be contesting Red Bay.

