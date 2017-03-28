PPM government delivered, says premier

(CNS): On the eve of the end of this administration Premier Alden McLaughlin took the opportunity Monday to boast to his legislative colleagues about what he said were the achievements of his government. The Progressive leader said his government had delivered on promises made in the 2013 manifesto, as he tabled the end of term government report. “When we took office, this government was determined that the promises made in our manifesto would be fulfilled,” he said, adding that the people expected the PPM would act with honesty and transparency and deliver on promises.

“We have kept faith with the Caymanian people and kept the promises made in 2013. One merely need review our 2013 Manifesto to get an appreciation as to how much was achieved,” he told the Legislative Assembly as it resumed for its last two days of proceedings before the House is dissolved ahead of Nomination Day on Wednesday, paving the way for the 2017 election campaign to begin.

“Before we took office, our islands were not in a good place. The economy was stagnant and, as reported in a Chamber of Commerce survey that year, business confidence was low. Private sector investment was at a standstill. Small businesses were hurting and several were closing. Fewer cruise ships were coming here and taxi and tour operators were also hurting. And unemployment of Caymanians was at a high of 10.5%, about 2,000 people,” the premier said.

McLaughlin said unusually high unemployment had put Caymanians in financial difficulty and to improve their lot, the new government had to succeed in some key areas. With what he said was “vision and a plan, coupled with teamwork”, his government had got things done. Outlining what he believed were his government achievements, from growing the economy and cutting local unemployment to restoring public finances and reducing some fees, he said his government was the first in many decades not to increase taxes or borrowing.

“By creating an environment that encourages business and development, the economy is buoyant with new construction projects, creating employment across the Cayman Islands. Government’s infrastructure projects are also providing jobs for Caymanians – during construction and after completion,” he stated, pointing to the airport and roads.

While some may argue that the government has failed on the dump, McLaughlin said his government had “improved the management” of the landfills, enhanced recycling efforts and was about to sign the contract for the full project.

He boasted of movement on the cruise port, even though local surveys and opinion polls indicate that this one project the majority of people don’t support, and claimed headway had been made on a much-needed residential mental health facility and work had restarted on the new John Gray High School. He also spoke about delivering on the promise to introduce ‘one man, one vote’ and the National Minimum Wage.

As he tabled the report, he said it represented not just the achievement of government but the Caymanian people, including the public service, which has also worked to get the Cayman Islands back on course.

“We have kept the promises made to the Caymanian people upon taking office. We did not dither regardless of the challenges,” the premier said. “We pressed on to ensure that the good ship Cayman remained afloat and in full sail, coming out of the shallows, and set on a course for success – taking Caymanians and this beautiful country of ours toward a safer and better future,” he added.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Economy, Elections, Politics