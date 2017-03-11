Politicians to pow-wow over lawyers’ law
(CNS): The premier has extended an olive branch to the opposition benches and asked them to sit down in private on Monday to try and reach consensus on the key provisions of the Legal Practitioners Bill before resuming the debate on the law in parliament on Tuesday, and he said all members had agreed. The proposed amendments to the existing lawyers’ law has caused increasing controversy over the last few weeks, as independent opposition members have railed against the government and the local legal profession, making increasingly wilder allegations in relation to it.
These include claims that law firms hired private eyes to follow MLAs to discredit and intimidate them, and that the financial services minister cannot present the bill because he is part owner of a law firm building and therefore conflicted.
With such accusations flying, the independent members on the opposition benches have become increasingly enraged about the possibility that the law will pass.
Although Premier Alden McLaughlin has enough MLAs on the government benches to force the law through without regard to the concerns raised, he is trying to get consensus so that the bill can be passed with support across the parliamentary floor. In a short comment Friday evening, he said that the debate in the LA Thursday by the members currently opposed to the law demonstrated that most members share the main objectives government has for wanting this legislation to pass.
“My objective is to succeed where two previous administrations have failed by giving the Cayman Islands a modern legal practitioners law. This must be a law that regulates the legal profession, supports and promotes the wide range of legal services provided by Cayman practitioners and encourages employment, training and opportunities for advancement of Caymanian attorneys,” he said. “Following the debate by most members of the opposition yesterday, it now appears that all members of the House, government, official opposition and independent opposition share this objective.”
Financial Services Minister Wayne Panton began presenting the bill Wednesday afternoon, and as he outlined the intentions of the bill, he said he was seeking “to defy the odds which have prevented for many years the critically important bill relating to the modernisation of the practice of Cayman Islands law”.
He said it was meant to regulate the practice of Cayman law, wherever it is practiced and to create fair opportunities for Cayman lawyers.
The three main goals are to create a modern platform of regulations so Cayman can fall in line with international standards and get through the review by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) later this year, to tackle the problem of the law being practiced overseas without oversight, and help in the development of local attorneys and put an end to inequities and discrimination.
Panton went into great detail about the law but also made it clear that this is not a one-time deal that will last forever; if the fears some people have that it is not going to solve all the problems are realized, it can be amended like any other piece of legislation.
See Panton’s presentation of the bill on CIGTV starting at 1:54
Alden and Winston ?
You are only deflecting from the real big issue that is going to follow you for awhile .
I hope not to your grave but along time .
Surely the word Premier is spelled with the capital letter P. Or is this a slight?
CNS: We don’t capitalise common nouns like premier, governor, minister, opposition leader, etc, unless it is used in a title. So, we write Premier Alden McLaughlin, Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush, Minister Panton, Governor Helen Kilpatrick, etc. This is the CNS house style and it is standardised throughout our websites. It’s therefore bizarre that you think this is a slight.
Why should they pass it with a view to amend. Isn’t is better to fix it now then pass it . I don’t blame the Independents to hold out and ensure that the law is fair and equitable to all and not just a select few. Piecemeal changing of laws over the years is not the way to go, just refer to the immigration law that has been slaughtered so many times that it is now unable to understand or recognize it. I listened to the debate and it appeared as if some of those trying to get it hastily passed did not even read it before. That would have worked in days long ago but not any longer. It is not just a claim that private eye is following them it is a fact but sometimes one would be foolhardy to give up your source. Not because the police say they could not find any proof means that it is not happening. They could not find who took the drugs from their custody, nor who stole all the motor bikes, but they said it happened and most of us believe that it did. The Independents and many of us on the outside including local attorneys are enraged about the law because it will further disenfranchise our “local ” attorneys. The stories these people are telling are true and Wayne Panton and anyone who seems to be hell-bent on pushing through need to take a step back and pay attention. A NEW DAy DAWNS!!
Here comes the sellout!
Sellout out in favour of the mediocre.
This is really regretful, and the Premier Alden is being deliberately mendacious with the TRUTH. It was Arden McLean who extended the olive branch to the Premier in his troubled state yesterday as it appears his coalition Government could not agree on a way forward with the LPB because of the case made by the Independent members and the flood of signed letters from Caymanian lawyers in opposition to the Bill.
Alden and his Government spent all day Friday trying to compromise amongst themselves locked in the committee room in what was obviously a secret row amongst them over the Bill. The only indication we had of what was transpiring was the occasional exit from the room by individuals with steam and anger bellowing from their nostrils and ears looking for fresh air and consolation from someone anyone before they explode.
Claims law firms hired private eyes to follow MLAs to discredit and intimidate them. This is paranoid delusional behavior and for those who entertain these crazy claims are just as delusional as they are gullible. Hahaha
A disaster in the making. Years of work to get some progress and a nightmare amendment or two in pre-election pandering to those with no knowledge of the market could result in many many job losses.
CNS why did you not see it fit to report on ANY of the testimonials of the many caymanian attorneys who opposed the bill whose letter were read on the floor by the opposition who made brace and bold statements clearly testifying to the discrimination and unfair treatments they received at the hands of these firms and the CILS. The testimonials (by named attorneys) who provided details about the mechanisms these firms have used to circumvent the purpose of the legal practitioners bill and the immigration law? The testimonials that our country has lost millions of dollars in revenue by these firms avoiding our immigration law and by allowing unlicensed practitioners to practice without paying for practicing certificates? Perhaps the olive branch is not being extended out of good will but out of desperation. Any member of the LA who supports this bill is telling his or her people that they are not worth protecting, that the interests of billionaires are all that matters in this country and that our elected officials are mere puppets.
You starting to get it yet guys? Still think the PMM is without merit? Well done Alden and Winston!