Police seek witnesses to road-rage assault

(CNS): The police are asking anyone who may have seen a road-rage assault on the West Bay Road Sunday evening to contact them. According to the RCIPS, a woman driver was allegedly dragged from her vehicle by the male driver of another car, whom she did not know, and was then assaulted at a West Bay Road business establishment. Although the woman was not reported to have received any serious injuries, the car she was driving was damaged.

The matter is under investigation by George Town Police and officers are appealing to the public for help.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact 9-1-1 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222 right away. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

