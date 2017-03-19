Police seek WB men after nightclub stabbing
(CNS): The police are looking for two men from West Bay, aged 30 and 21, after a 41-year-old man, also from West Bay, was assaulted at the Jungle Bar & Lounge, West Bay Road, just before 11:00 on Friday night, in what was described by the police as an altercation. The victim received a stab wound to his abdomen and injuries to his head, which police have confirmed are non-life threatening.
Police and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and he was taken to the George Town hospital. The victim underwent emergency surgery after his arrival and remains in hospital in stable condition, police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the incident that could assist the police with their investigation is asked to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222,the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.
How can one witness to see such a horrific act , sit back and not give the Police what information you know about what happened, if you don’t I hope that you are the next victim.
While this is no way meant to disparage or belittle the victim, whoever they are, regardless of any possible culpability in this latest in a litany of incidents there is a continuum that is undeniable. That is thus, when one lays down with dogs (with no disrespect to canines intended) then one will get fleas. Nuff said.
WB on a Friday night, is this even news? Its almost expected…
animals
That’s why they were in the ” Jungle ” Bar
Could we please have their names and descriptions? The police obviously know who they are. This is a farce. “We know who they are and seek you help to find them but their names and any descriptive information other than their ages will be kept secret. “
I agree for they must know quoting their ages. Names would be a big help.
3
Ages are in the article if you could read. Names, Mr. Hyde and Mr. Sikh?
I thought exactly the same when I read it. How are we supposed to help the police find two men if all they tell us are their ages. This is one of the most ridiculous articles I have ever read.
Name of the bar says it all and I assume another un-cooperative victim of crime
