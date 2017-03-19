Police seek WB men after nightclub stabbing

(CNS): The police are looking for two men from West Bay aged 30 and 21 years-old after another 41-year-old man also from West Bay was assaulted at the Jungle Bar & Lounge, West Bay Road just before 11:00 pm on Friday night, in what was described as an altercation by the police. The victim reportedly received a stab wound to his abdomen and injuries to his head, which police have confirmed are non-life threatening.

Police and emergency medical personnel were called tot he scene and he was taken to the George Town Hospital. The victim underwent an emergency surgery after his arrival and was still at the Hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the incident that could assist the police with their investigation is asked to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222,the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.

