Police kept busy with weekend of petty crime

(CNS): The RCIPS was not called to handle any robberies, gun crime or serious violence this past weekend but officers were kept busy dealing with petty crime and drunk drivers. Officers made twenty-one arrests between 10 and 13 March, including four arrests for burglary and theft, four more for threatening offences such as direct threats or minor assaults, another four arrests were drug related and one person was arrested in connection with gambling crimes. There were also six arrests for DUI on Friday night, the police stated.

“Weekends for police are quite busy with calls for service, nonetheless officers have been diligent about proactive patrols and traffic enforcement, with good results,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton.

Things didn’t stop as the week began, as officers on patrol in the early hours of Monday morning, 13 March, arrested a man on South Church Street in the vicinity of Boilers Road, who was spotted just before 3am carrying a bicycle wheel and a bag.

When they stopped and spoke with the man, officers said their suspicions were aroused enough to conduct a search, which uncovered a pair of bolt cutters. The man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal. Once in police custody, he reportedly became aggressive and was also arrested for disorderly conduct. He was charged Tuesday with going equipped to steal and disorderly conduct in a police station, and was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

