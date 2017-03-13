Police investigate death of local baby

(CNS): The RCIPS has begun an investigation into the death of a baby in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police said that the 911 Communications Centre received a call just before 3:00am Saturday, 11 March, and dispatched police and emergency personnel to a residence in West Bay, where an infant was unresponsive. The baby girl, who CNS understands was just a few weeks old, was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and pronounced dead. There has been no indication from the police about the cause of death.

Category: Local News