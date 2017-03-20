Police chopper in entanglement with kite line
(CNS): The line of a tethered kite, which was believed to be flying well over the legal height without permission, was struck by the police helicopter Friday, while the RCIPS Air Operations Unit was on patrol above the West Bay area. Although no serious damage was caused to the chopper’s flying capabilities, it sustained multiple scratches as a result of its entanglement with the fishing wire line and the swivel that was attached. Police said the incident is now being investigated as officers try to determine the kite’s owner.
Explaining the chain of events, an RCIPS spokesperson said the kite’s line had become entangled in the main rotor head of the chopper and snapped but the helicopter crew did not spot the kite itself during the flight. Immediately aware of the encounter with the line however, the crew completed emergency checks in accordance with their training and immediately returned to the airport and landed without incident.
“The crew were not injured, and a subsequent inspection by the helicopter’s engineers revealed the aircraft to be fully airworthy,” the spokesperson said. “It was returned to service at 5pm Sunday. The body of the helicopter sustained multiple scratches in the incident, which does not affect its airworthiness. This will be subject to ongoing assessment and costing for repair.”
The police added that under air navigation legislation, flying kites over 100 feet is prohibited without authority from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands, and no such permission had been given. Numerous warnings relating to such activity have been issued by the authority and the RCIPS.
The RCIPS has already notified the CAACI and a mandatory occurrence report will be submitted as part of the investigation. The government aviation insurers have also been notified.
Anyone who may have any information about this incident or has come across what appears to be kite debris should contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.
Category: Local News, Police
Please, please, please ban kites! Or at least ban people from putting up a kite and leaving it up day and night with the most annoying whining sound! That’s all I can hear on a windy day. Hearing chickens and dogs I can live with, but those dang buzzing kites drive me nuts!
please read page 6 of http://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/SN04059/SN04059.pdf
this is a uk government booklet with laws from the CAA the CAA here are supposed to follow the uk anyway
no helicopter within 60 meters (200 feet) so how low were they flying, any commercially avalible kite has less than 200ft of string for this reason.
how is the helicopter in town allowed to operate from the waterfront site clearly breaking the 200ft limits. (these are limits and cannot be waved.
Specifically on helicopters, it states that a helicopter may fly below 150 metres (500 feet) above the ground or water or closer than 150 metres to any person, vessel, vehicle or structure if it is conducting manoeuvres, in accordance with normal aviation practice, within the boundaries of an aerodrome, a permitted site, if the operator or pilot-in-command of the aircraft has the written permission of the CAA. However, when flying in accordance with this permission the helicopter must not be operated closer than 60 metres to any persons, vessels, vehicles or structures located outside the aerodrome or site.7
I hate to believe that this was not done willfully. I think that if someone know who was flying that kite that night or day should tell the Police.
This issue could have been a real tragic where lives could have been lost .
And the point of the kites is what exactly anyway. Lucky it wasn’t the mosquito plane, it would have been in a heap on the ground.
1
?? I’d like to know more about this tethered kite. I hope the results are reported.
Tired of reading a partial story with no follow up. That’s all the news we ever get in Cayman.
7
Good Lord, must be the only time in West Bay’s History that there wasn’t someone with a machete in the vicinity of the RCIPS to “help” them out…
4
