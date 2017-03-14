Poachers missing following JMU and DoE canoe chase

(CNS): Officers from the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit and the Department of Environment tracked a group of suspected poachers aboard a canoe Monday, but the men have gone missing. The RCIPS is appealing to the public to confirm that Ian Martin Ebanks and Derrick Bush are safe and well after they abandoned their canoe in the mangroves near Barkers during the chase.

Police explained that just before 8am this morning (13 March), marine officers on patrol were asked to help DoE officers who were tracking suspected conch poachers on a boat in the North Sound.

Police on the JMU vessel Typhoon joined the DoE boat but the canoe fled into the mangroves near Barkers and was grounded. After finding the abandoned vessel, they searched the surrounding area for several hours with the assistance of the police helicopter but the men have not been found. During the search of the mangroves one marine officer was injured and taken to hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

“Of primary concern for police and the DoE is the safety of the men on board the canoe,” an RCIPS spokesperson said in a release Monday afternoon, as they asked Ebanks or Bush from West Bay to call the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710 or DoE at 949-8469 or have someone else confirm that they are safe and unharmed.

Category: Crime, DoE, Police