Poachers missing following JMU and DoE canoe chase
(CNS): Officers from the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit and the Department of Environment tracked a group of suspected poachers aboard a canoe Monday, but the men have gone missing. The RCIPS is appealing to the public to confirm that Ian Martin Ebanks and Derrick Bush are safe and well after they abandoned their canoe in the mangroves near Barkers during the chase.
Police explained that just before 8am this morning (13 March), marine officers on patrol were asked to help DoE officers who were tracking suspected conch poachers on a boat in the North Sound.
Police on the JMU vessel Typhoon joined the DoE boat but the canoe fled into the mangroves near Barkers and was grounded. After finding the abandoned vessel, they searched the surrounding area for several hours with the assistance of the police helicopter but the men have not been found. During the search of the mangroves one marine officer was injured and taken to hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.
“Of primary concern for police and the DoE is the safety of the men on board the canoe,” an RCIPS spokesperson said in a release Monday afternoon, as they asked Ebanks or Bush from West Bay to call the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710 or DoE at 949-8469 or have someone else confirm that they are safe and unharmed.
Another pair of mindless poachers determined to ensure that resources like conch, lobster, and grouper are eventually destroyed. They are too stupid to realize that one day there will be nothing to poach.
Sadly, spme restaurants turn a “blind eye” when offered these items out of season, or, in season, in quantities which clearly exceed the legal limit.
How about a more honest approach – we think these guys have broken the law, and we want to arrest them, do you know where they are. Does RCIPS seriously think anyone who knows these guys or their whereabouts is going to cough based on a concern for their safety? Particularly when there is no obvious reason to be concerned about their safety – they beached their boat and legged it. Just makes the police look stupid.
Thank you police and DoE officers. We always hear of our marine laws not being enforced. Thank Godness that’s not true. Shame on anyone who breaks our marine laws. Save some marine life for our grand children.
Maybe this is an argument for clearing the rest of the mangroves in Cayman. Woops, I shouldn’t be giving them developers any more ideas.
they need to chase a lot more
Because everyday they take fish, conchs and lobsters out of our Marine Parks.
Take the boat away from them, or another one will end up getting killed on it.
Great use of the police resources. You couldn’t make this up!
I’m sure they are soooo concerned for their safety!!! *sarcastic voice*
If you were so concerned about their safety , why did you chase them?
Ummmm. Fairly obvious. They were suspected of committing a crime. How do you think the police are supposed to do their jobs? Criminals generally don’t come walking up to the police volunteering their guilt with evidence of their wrongdoings. Some people just need to comment for comment’s sake.
Exactly Should of tasered them.
