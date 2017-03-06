Over 1,000lbs of ganja found on deserted boat

(CNS): Police have confirmed that about 1,044 lbs of ganja was found on a boat in local waters last month. Releasing pictures of the drugs, the RCIPS said it was hard to estimate the real value of the haul if it had made it to the streets of Cayman as the weight of the drugs was increased because the ganja was wet. Street prices also fluctuate considerably but it would have been worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Police are not certain the drugs were destined for the Cayman market but the boat was found semi-submerged off the coast of West Bay.

The ganja, bundled in rice bags, was found on the vessel after it was brought to shore in the wake of a report by local fishermen that they had found a deserted boat on 26 February off the coast of North West Point. The RCIPS Joint Marine Unit and helicopter conducted searches in the area but no one was rescued and no bodies have been found.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said that drug interdictions would continue because of the danger posed by drugs to the community, despite the growing shift around the world recognizing the medicinal properties and potential health benefits of the drug for adults with certain chronic conditions as well as various cancers.

Although medicinal cannabis oils and tinctures are now legal in Cayman if prescribed by a physician, there is no move yet to develop an industry to fuel the medical need that is likely to emerge, nor does the government appear inclined to look at decriminalisation of consumption or possession for casual or recreational use.

The police have said they will continue to go after the smugglers.

“The interdiction of drugs continues to be a priority for the RCIPS, because of the significant health and public safety risk such large amounts of drugs pose for a small jurisdiction,” the police chief stated. “Whether these drugs were intended for these islands or not, the harm they can cause here is real. We are working closely with our colleagues at Customs on this issue.”

