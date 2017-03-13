Officials to receive nominations in all 19 seats

(CNS Elections): Nominations for potential candidates wanting to stand for office in the 24 May General Election must be registered in their single-member constituencies on Nomination Day, 29 March. The Elections Office will receive the candidates with their two nominators between 8am and 3pm in the nineteen locations across all three islands. So far, neither of Cayman’s leading political parties, the PPM and the CDP, have unveiled their full line-up of candidates and many independents also seem to be waiting to reveal the constituency they want to represent.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics