Nomination Day to deliver political surprises

(CNS Elections): As the Progressives keep their line-up for the May 2017 election campaign under wraps until the eleventh hour, the Cayman Democratic Party re-jigs its George Town team and a few more independents limber up to declare, Nomination Day could throw a few political curve balls as strategy takes centre stage on the day Cayman’s first ever election under ‘one man, one vote’ in single-member constituencies gets underway. CNS has received confirmation on 37 candidates so far but there is likely to be well over 50 on the Election Section map before the day is out, when nominations close at 3pm.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics