Nine break-ins reported over weekend
(CNS): Police said they dealt with nine break-ins this weekend across Grand Cayman at both residential and commercial premises. As well as the burglary where the police caught at least one suspect red-handed at a liquor store in West Bay, there were four other commercial break-ins and four burglaries at people’s homes. “We recognise that burglaries continue to be a significant problem across the islands,” said Robbie Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations.
“We have undertaken more proactive police work in addition to our regular policing plans, with the aim of disrupting burglars and other criminal activity, as in this instance,” he added.
According to the police statistics, there was a drop in the number of burglaries in 2016 over 2015 by around a third but the RCIPS nevertheless said the number of break-ins remains very high.
Category: Crime
Well this is what happens after closing your eyes for so many years
0
0
Two of those break ins were right next to my business. They did not get away with much, maybe a hundred bucks. But it is none the less disgusting, and they caused at least a grand worth of damage. Sick lazy ass losers if you ask me. Karma time!
0
0
Sounds like Cayman Islands needs twelve gauge or m16 security guards . Those g’s would clean it up .
2
2
Jamicans built this country, we deserve to loot it.
2
4
So you’re confused between Jamaicans and caymanians?
0
0