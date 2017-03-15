MLAs query lack of answers to mounting questions

(CNS): Opposition MLAs were querying the lack of answers to their parliamentary questions Tuesday when the LA resumed, with some members stating that they have had questions filed with government going back as far as July. Ezzard Miller (North Side) asked why government was struggling to answer simple questions, some of which required just one line answers and others relevant to current House business.

The opposition was given a commitment in February that the questions would all be answered when the House returned but many remain outstanding.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said he did not know why it was taking so long, explaining that all questions went directly to the relevant ministry, but he agreed that the questions should be addressed.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said that he had checked with chief officers, who had given assurances that all of the outstanding questions had been answered and sent to the relevant ministers for approval, so the answers should be presented shortly.

But there was no explanation why some questions had remained unanswered for as much as eight months.

Category: Local News