Ministers offer support for gender justice
(CNS): Gender Affairs Minister Tara Rivers and Community Affairs Minister Osbourne Bodden have offered their support for the International Women’s Day theme this year, “Be Bold for Change”, because, they said, it called for “courageous and urgent action… to build a gender-inclusive world”. But while the two Cabinet members spoke about standing up for justice for those who cannot speak for themselves, they made no mention of rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people.
In their joint speech the ministers spoke enthusiastically about gender issues and said, “We must unite to achieve gender equality because gender equality benefits everyone.”
But Rivers has refused to accept that her affairs ministry covers LGBT issues, leaving them without a government champion. Bodden has offered little open support for people in that community but he did warn his fellow MLAs in a recent parliamentary debate about a referendum on gay marriage that parliament was in danger of looking “like a bunch of old fogies” as the next generation was more tolerant and liberal towards LGBT issues.
Although lesbians, transgender women or intersex people have not been highlighted in the International Women’s Day Celebration in Cayman, Dr Jackson Katz, a renowned anti-sexism educator and activist whose pioneering work in the field of gender relations reflects this year’s theme, will be visiting as the keynote speaker at an event at the Marriott Hotel Wednesday evening. The ministers said they were both keen to see how his work could be harnessed to actively promote men’s participation in gender equity in the Cayman community.
“Let us continue to engage in confronting and addressing the corrosive effects of inequality: in our homes, classrooms — in our boardrooms through the courtroom. To enlighten our citizens on the positive economic and social potential that will be unleashed once gender equality is fully realised, we must not only win over new converts but re-inspire each other to continue to strive for what is right,” the ministers said in their message.
For more information about what is happening to mark International Women’s Day visit the Family Resource Centre Facebook page.
See the full message from the ministers here.
Category: Community, Local News
You’d think Tara would be more liberal than most politicians and an exemplary Christian… but she is far from it.
How can she refuse to acknowledge a clearly marginalised segment of society? Oh, I know why – it’ll cost her votes.
Pathetically selfish and grossly unchristian is how I view her.
There is a War on men.
No; there is a war for equality
lol… feminist bs… there is definitely a war on men
When is anyone going to address the war on boys, men and Fathers?
Allowing additional respect does not diminish those currently paid. It’s not pie.
Tara you don’t get it do you ? Your ministry is gender affairs… including LGBT. Makes no difference now. 2 months 15 1/2 days to go for you left. Hope you go back to London to…. study ! Oh and thanks for nothing.
Wearing red today to support #DayWithoutAWoman.
Sound like a bunch of man-haters to me!
Tara continues to blow her opportunities to demonstrate competency and leadership.
Arguable those qualities must exist in order to be demonstrated. I don’t think she would intentional appear incompetent and void of leadership ability. I think she made a mistake a lot of lawyers make – she assumed being a good lawyer meant being a good everything. She needed to be mentored and she needed more growth. I do not have faith in her abilities and I do not believe she will be returned in the next election.