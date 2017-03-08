Ministers offer support for gender justice

(CNS): Gender Affairs Minister Tara Rivers and Community Affairs Minister Osbourne Bodden have offered their support for the International Women’s Day theme this year, “Be Bold for Change”, because, they said, it called for “courageous and urgent action… to build a gender-inclusive world”. But while the two Cabinet members spoke about standing up for justice for those who cannot speak for themselves, they made no mention of rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people.

In their joint speech the ministers spoke enthusiastically about gender issues and said, “We must unite to achieve gender equality because gender equality benefits everyone.”

But Rivers has refused to accept that her affairs ministry covers LGBT issues, leaving them without a government champion. Bodden has offered little open support for people in that community but he did warn his fellow MLAs in a recent parliamentary debate about a referendum on gay marriage that parliament was in danger of looking “like a bunch of old fogies” as the next generation was more tolerant and liberal towards LGBT issues.

Although lesbians, transgender women or intersex people have not been highlighted in the International Women’s Day Celebration in Cayman, Dr Jackson Katz, a renowned anti-sexism educator and activist whose pioneering work in the field of gender relations reflects this year’s theme, will be visiting as the keynote speaker at an event at the Marriott Hotel Wednesday evening. The ministers said they were both keen to see how his work could be harnessed to actively promote men’s participation in gender equity in the Cayman community.

“Let us continue to engage in confronting and addressing the corrosive effects of inequality: in our homes, classrooms — in our boardrooms through the courtroom. To enlighten our citizens on the positive economic and social potential that will be unleashed once gender equality is fully realised, we must not only win over new converts but re-inspire each other to continue to strive for what is right,” the ministers said in their message.

For more information about what is happening to mark International Women’s Day visit the Family Resource Centre Facebook page. See the full message from the ministers here.

